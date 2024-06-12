The Gold Coast Titans have announced a significant signing, recruiting cross-code Wallabies star Carter Gordon for next season.

A current member of the Australian Wallabies squad, Gordon has signed a two-year contract with the club for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The decision to switch codes comes after the closure of the Melbourne Rebels from the Super Rugby competition and the hope to test himself in the NRL.

While it is unknown what his contract is worth at this stage, early reports a month ago indicated his management was asking for a contract worth $700,000 per season.

“I'm excited with the direction that rugby league is taking and the positive feeling around the game,” Gordon said in a statement.

“At 23, I feel like I had to take this opportunity now. I'm under no illusions and understand that this will be a massive challenge.

“I was really impressed with the Titans and the professionalism they displayed in our meetings.

“I've loved my time with rugby as it's given me the opportunity to represent my country which I'll always appreciate.”

Raised in Queensland, he initially started his career with the Queensland Reds before relocation to Melbourne and joining the Rebels, where he has become one of the top young playmakers in the world.

However, while he can showcase his talents in the rugby arena and can easily adapt to the sport, he has no background in rugby league.

“Carter has competed well in rugby, representing his country and playing at the World Cup,” Titans coach Des Hasler added.

“What has impressed me is his attitude to test himself and take on the challenge of switching to a new code.

“He's a skillful player who backs himself.”