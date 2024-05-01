Following the shock signing of Mark Nawaqanitawase to the Sydney Roosters, another Wallabies star has reportedly been in talks to make the cross-code switch.

Wallabies and Melbourne Rebels playmaker Carter Gordon could become the latest signing from the 15-man code as he eyes a potential switch to rugby league and the NRL.

Off-contract at the end of the season, Gordon's future is currently up in the air due to the survival of Melbourne Rebels. Rugby Australia could potentially shut the Rebels down with the club having been in administration.

With his future in rugby union unknown, Gordon, a Wallaby with eight appearances under his belt, has confirmed his interest in a potential switch to rugby league.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Gordon's management recently sat down with the Gold Coast Titans officials to discuss a potential move to the 13-man code.

This came after his agent confirmed that Gordon was interested in moving to rugby league and had already contacted several NRL teams.

However, it is understood that the club is unlikely to pursue him at this point in time, given his lack of rugby league experience and the asking price of a contract worth $700,000 per season.

At the bottom of the NRL ladder - and only in front of the Rabbitohs - there have been many questions over the Titans playmakers heading into next season and beyond.

Toby Sexton was allowed to leave for the Bulldogs, Tanah Boyd has continually been dropped from the team, and Kieran Foran is getting older and is heading towards hanging up the boots.

Gordon, 23, could be the answer to the halves that Des Hasler has been looking for.

Raised in Queensland, he initially started his career with the Queensland Reds before relocation to Melbourne and joining the Rebels, where he has become one of the top young playmakers in the world.

However, while he can showcase his talents in the rugby arena and could easily adapt to the sport, he has no background in rugby league.

“I played sports kind of around school but I never really took anything as serious as rugby,” Gordon said last year, per the publication.

“I've never really got into rugby league or AFL or anything like that. I played some touch on the side and some summer sports.

“I think, mentality wise, I've always pushed towards that [playing for Australia] as my goal.”