Rooster superstar James Tedesco is nearing a mega multi-million dollar extension with the Tricolours that will keep him in Bondi until the end of the 2024 season.

According to Triple M’s Brent Read, initial reports suggesting teenage sensation Joseph Suaalii would take over the No.1 jumper from Tedesco if a deal couldn’t be agreed upon were misunderstood, with the 27-year-old now closing in on a three-year deal with the Roosters.

“There had been a bit of talk that if the Roosters couldn’t get a deal done with James Tedesco that Suaalii would be an insurance policy,” Read said.

“Tedesco has a year left on his deal and as I understand it the Roosters are very close to announcing something with him.

“I think it will be a three-year extension to that deal. They are talking in the vicinity of upwards of $3 million dollars.

“I think we can put it to bed that Teddy is not going anywhere and will be there for the long-term.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a deal done in the next week or so.”