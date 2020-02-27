The Sydney Roosters have named their squad for Saturday’s trial clash against the Newcastle Knights.
It marks the final weekend of NRL before the season proper kicks off in a fortnight’s time.
The Roosters and Knights will meet at 7pm at Central Coast Stadium.
|Central Coast Trial Squad
|1. Asu ‘AJ’ Kepaoa
|2. McKenzie Baker
|3. Christian Tuipulotu
|4. James Tuitahi
|5. Matt Ikuvalu
|6. Lachlan Lam
|7. Drew Hutchison
|8. Daniel Suluka-Fifita
|9. Freddy Lussick
|10. Poasa Faamausili
|11. Egan Butcher
|12. Tom Freebairn
|13. Max Bailey
|INTERCHANGE
|14. Luca Moretti
|15. Lupe Tivalu
|16. Elih Jackson
|17. Ben Thomas
The Merc is replaceable.
Latrell isnt.😪😪😪
Roosters listed 17 all poached imports.
Not 1 grass roots junior.
And Latrell played for which Souths junior club…..
No 6.
The Merc doesn’t have a choke
The Merc has proved itself at the highest level before being entitled
The Merc doesn’t cost $1.1 Million
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 6 trophies in 7 years
Lam is one of a many locals 21
Let me ask you 21, if you move out of a houso around Rabbit land and buy a unit at Bondi beach with the intention to move never again. You become a local. I rest my case.
I’m hearing the merc wasnt stolen.
It was repossessed.
Why stress you finances on an assistant coach wage?
Update.
They found the Merc but the Taree fridge magnet is still missing.
Great to see the no names that the Roosters will turn into champions under the guidance of the brilliant mastermind coach and 6 trophy in 7 years winner
This team has brought us so much happiness
TheMole52
February 27, 2020 at 8:53 pm
“This team has brought us so much happiness”
How can you be seriously happy existing in the shadow of the South Sydney Rabbitohs for over 100 years?
I would find that hard to deal with.
We all see how you do. Very sad.
Yeah twenty-one, funny about those 100 years where we’ve lived in your shadow. It sure has been hard watching the success you’ve had winning one whole premiership in the last 48 years! I’ve envied the Rabbitohs my whole life, with nothing but back-to-back world titles to help me through the pain.
How do you seriously come to the conclusion that we’ve been in your shadow for that period? The self-proclaimed ‘Pride of the league’ can’t even win premierships 😂
It’s laughable.
TWATTY ONE- We’re happy as, that our Roosters have won FOUR premierships in the last 19 years….been to 8 GFs and been minor premiers FOUR times….as well as being World Club Champions FOUR times…
By comparison, your mob has won 1 GF, been to 1 GF and won the WCC once…..
Why WOULD’NT we be happy???
BTW Lachy Lam is an Easts jnr…
Here’s how that line up could read-
1. NZ
2.Queensland
3.NZ
4.Parramatta
5.Central Coast
6.Coogee
7.Wollongong
8.Matraville
9.Manly
10.N.Z.
11.Souths
12.Wollongong
13.Wollongong
14.Waverley
15.Queensland
16.Central Coast
17.Newcastle
I know, it’s actually amazing that two come the local Nuggets area. Even though one of those would rather play for Queensland & New Guinea.
LAM is one of many locals 21. If a total of two ,can be considered as many?
It is many for any Nuggets line up though .
EastOfDivide February 28, 2020 at 8:58 am
“Here’s how that line up could read-”
EOD, Coogee Wombats is a South Sydney Juniors registered club.
When you state Waverley, what team is that?
Even with that, it leaves it at 1 grass roots junior which is still amazing for the sombreros and a proud achievement by their standards.
You will note there are 4 poached South Sydney Juniors in that line up.
Oh sorry.. I didn’t look to see which junior area Coogee was under. Should have known that one, as it’s east of Kingsford.
Waverley College Player was as close as I could get. It didn’t say where the player was actually born. Or where he first played league . He also played union at that college.
You’re right. Though, even one is amazing for that club .
jealousy is a curse fellas….don’t let it consume you
Only in the “stolen junior teams” universe is Coogee in south Sydney….you Mong 21