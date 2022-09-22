Young Australian rugby union star Max Jorgensen has elected to stay with the 15-man code instead of transferring into the NRL.

The youngster has this week been named in Australia A's team to play Japan in a pair of Test matches, and has signed on with the NSW Waratahs in the Super Rugby competition.

While Rugby Australia have made waves recently, detailing a 'hit list' of NRL talent they are planning to chase ahead of the 2027 World Cup, which will be hosted in Australia, the board have first managed to hang onto one of their own.

The schoolboy star was reportedly being chased by multiple NRL clubs according to reports, while Fox Sports suggest the Sydney Roosters believed they had the signing over the line before switching his mind to stick with the 15-man sport.

It's understood that Roosters' coach Trent Robinson has personally approached him, such was the desire of the tri-colours to have him switch facilities at Moore Park.

"Securing Max is a positive outcome, not only for the Waratahs but for Australian rugby, as he is one of the elite schoolboys from the class of 2022 and highly sought after," NSW Waratahs coach Darren Coleman said.

Jorgensen has also spent time in the Junior Wallabies program, with both sports wanting to showcase his potential in the future.

Jorgensen is the son of Peter Jorgensen, who played as a code-hopping star where he spent time in rugby union, but also with the Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers during his NRL career.