Week 20 largely separated the very best from the rest. Nine teams remain live, although I'd be willing to suggest the Top 8 has already been decided.

In yet another weekend full of talking points, there's been a big mover at the bottom end of the rankings while a late-season charge sees a title contender enter the top four.

Where did your team land in this week's Power Rankings?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

This Panthers side is ridiculous. They continue to defy odds and are en route to wrap up the Minor Premiership with three rounds to go.

No Cleary, no Luai, no Kikau; no worries! Dylan Edwards and Apisai Koroisau stepped up in the absence of their big three while Jaeman Salmon filled in seamlessly.

Isaah Yeo was spectacular and if not for the fact his star halves would take so many points off him would be right in the Dally M medal race.

2. North Queensland Cowboys (2)

The Cowboys overcame an early scare to put the Bulldogs away late on. Tom Dearden and Scott Drinkwater were outstanding.

Luciano Leilua's late season pick up has really provided this side with another route of attach. Reece Robson could be the game's most under-rated number nine.

Rueben Cotter's return has shored up the Cowboys bench in a big way. They only need two wins from their remaining four to claim second spot.

3. Cronulla Sharks (3)

The Sharks did it the hard way on Saturday night but history will remember these two competition points being super important.

The only thing stopping this side from being a very good side is the Sharks themselves. Errors and unneeded sinbins continue to stunt them from achieving what they're capable of.

Nicho Hynes was very good considering he lost both Moylan and Kennedy this week. Kade Dykes looked at home in the top grade despite a few errors.

4. Sydney Roosters (5)

Despite sitting in eighth spot on the table, the Roosters are a top side and I'd argue the fourth most dangerous team in the competition.

The tri-colours blew the Broncos off the park on Thursday night. Luke Keary is finding the form we all knew he was capable of. Nat Butcher is a World Cup bolter.

All of the Roosters stars are firing at the business end of the season. If I'm sitting in fifth spot come Finals time I am very nervous to play the Roosters.

5. Parramatta Eels (6)

The Eels have put themselves right back in the conversation over the past two weeks. They put rivals Manly away despite being without Mitchell Moses.

King Gutho regained his crown at Brookvale in a big time performance. Dylan Brown showed he will be fine without his main halves partner.

Young Jakob Arthur had the game of his career and silenced a heap of doubters, most within his own fanbase. Good win to end their rivals final's hopes.

6. South Sydney Rabbitohs (7)

The Bunnies bounced back in a big way after their Golden Point loss last week. Cameron Murray, Damien Cook and Latrell Mitchell are firing at the right end of the season.

Keaon Koloamatangi and Tevita Tatola are machines up front and monstered the Warriors pack on Saturday afternoon.

This side is shaping up to become a real problem at finals time. If Cody Walker hits top form they can achieve anything.

7. Brisbane Broncos (4)

The Broncos have seen their Top Four hopes crumble over the past fortnight. Expecting a big bounce back after their loss to the Tigers, it never came for Broncos fans.

Conceding three tries in the opening 15 minutes, the Broncos were stuck playing catch up and didn't get close. Selwyn Cobbo was kept very quiet on his return.

There's still plenty to like about this Broncos outfit but they'll now have to do it the hard way from outside the Top Four.

8. Melbourne Storm (8)

Melbourne put forward their best performance in weeks. Yes, it was against the Titans, but considering the cattle unavailable, this was a very solid win.

The game's best five-eighth is also in the very elite of fullbacks - Cameron Munster was best on ground by a long way after being shifted into the one jersey.

Craig Bellamy's men are hoping that the Jahrome Hughes injury will only keep him out for two weeks. Anything more may beyond even the mighty Storm.

9. Canberra Raiders (9)

Canberra let a near-perfect opportunity slip through their fingers and now face a massive uphill struggle to reach the finals.

Ricky Stuart's outrageous blow up in the post match proves the pressure is getting to this Raiders outfit. His anger should have been aimed at his own underperforming players.

Canberra need to win their four remaining games and hope that the Roosters fall off a form cliff. Yet another case of what could, and should, have been in the capital.

10. Manly Sea Eagles (10)

Manly have seen their season ended over the past fortnight by putting in two listless performances. Forget the jersey controversy, they're just not good enough.

At home, driven on by a sold out crowd, playing a side without their starting halfback, they were played off the park. Yes it was 14 all at halftime but the second half was one-way traffic.

Surely you can only stick to the Turbo injury excuse for so long.

11. Canterbury Bulldogs (11)

The Dogs raced out of the gates on Sunday afternoon and looked ready to cause yet another upset. Unfortunately they fell away as the game went on.

The Matt Burton/Josh Addo-Carr partnership will become one of the game's best to watch over the next few seasons. Kyle Flanagan had some very good moments.

The fact Paul Vaughan, with 98 metres, was the Dogs top metre eater says it all. I don't think even Mick Potter knows how to get the best out of Tevita Pangai Jr.

12. Newcastle Knights (14)

Newcastle delivered a much needed win for both their coach and fans by beating the Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

Enari Tuala scored an early double with Tex Hoy adding his side's third in the 30th minute. At halftime it looked a question of Knights by how many.

Dane Gagai must have worn a Queensland jumper under his Knights kit as he was clearly best on ground. They almost lost it late, but they held on to record an important win for the club.

13. St George Illawarra Dragons (12)

The Dragons came within a play of potentially upsetting their fancied neighbours but ultimately are too Ben Hunt centric.

Whenever Hunt isn't 10/10 the Dragons just aren't a genuine threat. They were good in moments, but terrible in others.

The season slipped away a few weeks ago but this officially ended it. At the home of their most bitter rivals, too. Not a good end to the season for the Red V.

14. Wests Tigers (13)

The Tigers, on the back of two wonderful efforts, looked like morals against the Knights - in form and facing Newcastle minus their star - only to lose.

With the game on the line in the last minute the Tigers took hit ups and turned the ball inside despite a six on four overlap.

Joe Ofahengaue responded to his chat with Benji Marshall midweek with a massive performance. What a let down after the past two weeks.

15. New Zealand Warriors (15)

The Warriors are just waiting for the season to end. They have been for months, bar a brief lift upon returning home.

They stood and watched as the Bunnies did their thing on Saturday, offering very little resistance. Tough to win a game with 42% possession and a 68% completion rate.

Truthfully they had their moments but it's hard to spin conceding 48 points as a positive.

16. Gold Coast Titans (16)

The Titans are making up the numbers at this point. They had a few bright moments against the Storm, but in context this was the Storm-lite.

Cam Munster had spiders on him. No Titans player wanted anything to do with the Storm six turn one.

There is no way in the world this Titans side should be sitting in last spot and being spanked by a side missing half their best team through injury.