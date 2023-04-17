The Roosters submitted an early guilty plea for both Nat Butcher and Brandon Smith for their infringements against the Sharks.

Nat Butcher was cited for a hip-drop tackle on Cronulla back-rower Briton Nikora, resulting in a grade two dangerous contact charge, he will miss one game for his efforts.

The club's early guilty plea avoided a two-match suspension for the forward if the Roosters were to fight the charge and lose.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson was frustrated with the call on the night, especially considering there was no real injury to Briton Nikora who was able to play out the match.

The hip-drop features once again and Nat Butcher is on his way for 10.

"It's pretty common that guys end up in those positions,” Robinson said.

“But it's disappointing, there was nothing wrong with him. He plays 70 minutes after that, so there's no injury whatsoever."

“But the cause of what happened in that moment, ‘Butch' gets 10. He shouldn't end up in those positions, we know that, but if he (the referee) did every one of those we'd be having 10 a side.

Meanwhile, new recruit Brandon Smith has been fined $3000 but is eligible to play in this week's ANZAC round clash against the Dragons.

Smith was sin-binned and put on report in the 76th minute of the match for a tackle where his shoulder made contact with the head of Cameron McInnes.

The late effort from Smith was also followed by an ill-disciplined sin-bin to Victor Radley in the 78th minute for not clearing the ruck, Radley was not referred to the judiciary.