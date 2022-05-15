Roosters forward Victor Radley is facing fresh injury fears after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's clash with Parramatta.

Midway through the opening half of the fixture, Radley approached the try line and was met by a tackle from Eels playmaker Dylan Brown, resulting in the former to twist in an effort to gain extra inches.

The tackle left Radley clutching his ankle and soon requiring attention from club medicos, with the injury suspected as a potential syndesmosis setback.

The ailment could rule the Roosters lock out for the coming months should he require surgery, placing him in doubt for an Origin debut for the series opener on June 8.

Past injuries and suspension have delayed an imminent New South Wales debut for the explosive forward, who may now have to continue to bide his time for the representative stage.

A professional foul saw Eel Tom Opacic sin-binned after halting James Tedesco's run for a try following the Radley injury, seeing the Roosters take a 12-6 lead.

