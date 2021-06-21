PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 18: Siosiua Taukeiaho of the Roosters is placed on report and sent to the Sin Bin by referee Ashley Klein during the round 15 NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Sydney Roosters at Panthers Stadium, on June 18, 2021, in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Sydney Roosters prop Siosiua Taukeiaho will challenge his grade one careless high tackle charge at Tuesday night’s NRL Judiciary.

Taukeiaho was fined $1,500 for his high hit on Penrith star Nathan Cleary in the 23rd minute of Friday’s clash at Blue Bet stadium.

The 29-year-old will look to avoid the sanction as well as a prior offence being added to his record, should he be suspended in the future.

If found guilty, Taukeiaho will be handed a $2,250 fine, while an early guilty plea lo will place the sanction at $1,700.

Taukeiaho was one of several places handed charges by the Judiciary over the weekend, with Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Dragons flyer Mikaele Ravalawa both facing a number of weeks on the sidelines.

Ravalawa’s charge follows a string of offences from this season, with his penalty being doubles due to two prior offences and resulting in a ban of 3-4 matches.

WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 23: Mikaele Ravalawa of the Dragons looks on during the NRL trail match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Newcastle Knights at WIN Stadium on February 23, 2019 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Asofa-Solomona has also been handed added weeks for his past record, with the Melbourne forward being handed a two week ban – as opposed to a fine – due to his prior charges of the past two seasons.

Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Junior is also facing a ban of 3-4 weeks depending on an early guilty plea for his tackle on Rabbitohs forward Cameron Murray from Thursday night.