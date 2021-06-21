Sydney Roosters prop Siosiua Taukeiaho will challenge his grade one careless high tackle charge at Tuesday night’s NRL Judiciary.

Taukeiaho was fined $1,500 for his high hit on Penrith star Nathan Cleary in the 23rd minute of Friday’s clash at Blue Bet stadium.

The 29-year-old will look to avoid the sanction as well as a prior offence being added to his record, should he be suspended in the future.

If found guilty, Taukeiaho will be handed a $2,250 fine, while an early guilty plea lo will place the sanction at $1,700.

Taukeiaho was one of several places handed charges by the Judiciary over the weekend, with Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Dragons flyer Mikaele Ravalawa both facing a number of weeks on the sidelines.

Ravalawa’s charge follows a string of offences from this season, with his penalty being doubles due to two prior offences and resulting in a ban of 3-4 matches.

Asofa-Solomona has also been handed added weeks for his past record, with the Melbourne forward being handed a two week ban – as opposed to a fine – due to his prior charges of the past two seasons.

Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Junior is also facing a ban of 3-4 weeks depending on an early guilty plea for his tackle on Rabbitohs forward Cameron Murray from Thursday night.