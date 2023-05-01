The Sydney Roosters will be down a minimum of one of their troops over the coming weeks, with the chance of missing up to three existing pending scans.

As for the certainty, Trent Robinson confirmed after Sunday's win over the New Zealand Warriors that Daniel Tupou will be out for a month following the winger's hamstring injury in ANZAC round.

Meanwhile, Paul Momirovski played just 59 minutes against the Warriors before he was taken from the field with a shoulder injury during the side's 14-0 win over the Warriors in a blow that could add to the side's backline depth issues.

Severity of the injury is yet to be determined with the centre needing scans, though Robinson said it is a suspected ligament injury which would likely see him ruled out for some weeks.

Expect winger Corey Allan to remain in the side as Tupou's replacement following his strong performance in New Zealand, managing more than 110 running metres.

Brandon Smith was taken to hospital following the match against the Warriors, though purely precautionary.

He was still suffering neck pains following his late HIA after leaving the field in the 74th minute. Smith would then leave the sheds after the game on a stretcher in a neck brace with news on the severity yet to be released.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will make his return in Round 10 following being rested against the Warriors due to a back injury.

Coach Trent Robinson said the his prop's absence in round 9 is nothing for fans to worry about, following the match and assured he will return against the Cowboys.

"I took him off late in Anzac Day, and then it (his back) just didn't recover well enough. He trained ok but it wasn't enough to risk him in that 5 days (turnaround)," Robinson said.

Connor Watson remains hindered by his knee and still looks at a mid-season return.