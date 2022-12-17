Sydney Roosters forward Sitili Tupouniua and outside back Billy Smith are both reportedly progressing well as they recover from injury.

Both Smith and Tupouniua suffered season-ending ACL injuries during a mammoth win over the St George Illawarra Dragons on the Central Coast in July.

For Smith, it continued a long, devastating run of injuries which have stunted his development as a first-grade footballer despite the enormous talent he so obviously possesses.

Smith, at just 23, has only managed 12 NRL games since his debut in 2019, working out at an average of three per season.

Tupouniua, on the other hand, suffered his first major injury as an NRL player, with both missing the remainder of the season. The Roosters bombed out in the first-week elimination final against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Daily Telegraph are now reporting that both players are progressing well through their recoveries from the injury, which normally rules players out for anywhere between six and nine months.

The duo are said to be both on track for a return sometime in May, which could mean they miss as few as eight weeks out of the new season, and will complete their returns within the nine-month window that is typically understood to be the normal range for an ACL return to play.

Tupouniua, who has played 78 games for the Roosters and missed the Rugby League World Cup campaign with Tonga on the back of his injury, has been one of the more consistent performers at the tri-colours since his 2018 debut and will form a pivotal part of Trent Robinson's side once he returns in 2023 as the Roosters look to advance back to the top of the table.

Smith, on the other hand, will once again have to battle for minutes following his return in a backline which features James Tedesco in the number one, Joseph Suaalii and Daniel Tupou on the wings, and Joseph Manu in the centres, with one position up for grabs and to be fought over by Smith, Paul Momirovski and new signings Corey Allan and Jaxson Paulo.

The Roosters open their season on Sunday of Round 1 against the Dolphins in Brisbane.