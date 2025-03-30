The Sydney Roosters have confirmed Victor Radley has avoided a concussion, but will be unavailable for Round 5 of the NRL season regardless due to a cheekbone injury.

While the club have not outlined the severity of the injury, they confirmed the issue was picked up on scans after a head clash during Friday evening's loss to the Gold Coast Titans.

The Roosters seem to be suggesting Radley will only miss a single week of action, but have not provided any actual details regarding his recovery from what has been a labelled a 'minor' injury in the club's medical update.

It means Radley misses the Round 5 game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, with a returning Connor Watson likely to step into the starting side, provided he is cleared of his concussion symptoms. Nat Butcher or Blake Steep would otherwise be the candidates to slot into the starting side, while any one of a number of youngsters could join the bench.

Watson was included in the medical update, but only to say he is still following the mandatory 11-day stand down period following a concussion.

Elsewhere, the Roosters have confirmed back-up dummy half Tyler Moriarty has suffered a syndesmosis injury and will undergo surgery, while Junior Pauga is also out of action in rehab for a lumbar spine condition.

Of the remainder of the top squad, Brandon Smith and Sam Walker are both tracking for on schedule returns from ACL injuries, while both Va'a brothers - De La Salle from a lung infection and Xavier from an MCL injury - are working their way back.

Reece Foley is ahead of surgery following a syndesmosis surgery three weeks ago, while Egan Butcher and Beniah Ioelu have both recommenced training as they return from respective stress fractures.