Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has blasted the media following his side's assertive victory against the South Sydney Rabbitohs last night.

Robinson took aim at the media after he was asked about Michael Chee Kam's strike on Joseph Manu.

Refusing to comment on the situation, Robinson made it clear that he wasn't happy with the headlines about the Roosters during the week.

From headlines about Joseph Suaalii's future and if he can co-exist with James Tedesco, to headlines about Victor Radley and Latrell Mitchell's incident the last time the two teams played. Robinson made sure that the media knew he wasn't pleased with the articles.

"No, no let's stay on the game. We've had enough of all the... you guys will want to open that up and make a big thing of that," Robinson said in a heated voice.

"It's been so negative this week from you guys. From our side, it's been so positive. From the other side, everyone thought they were going to win tonight."

"It's been so negative from guys having a go at Rads (Victor Radley) and Jaz (Jared Waerea-Hargreaves), having a go at (Joseph) Suaalii and ‘Teddy' (James Tedesco). It's been negative all week."

"Then we come out and play a game so let's focus on the footy. Don't blow something small up to be... from both sides."

"There was a push and a shove, something that shouldn't of happened and someone reacted poorly, so what?"

"Stay on task, talk about the game."