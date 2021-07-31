It's been a hellish year for Trent Robinson's Roosters.

Injury after injury has threatened to de-rail their campaign. Captain Boyd Cordner has retired, star half Luke Keary who was on the brink of Origin is out for the season, and they have a backline crisis which is currently crippling their ability to name players in position.

Thursday night's win in northern Queensland over the Parramatta Eels saw Adam Keighran step into the centres, with Joseph Manu listed on the wing.

Yet more injury worries out of that game, with Josh Morris unable to complete the fixture, will impact their ability moving forward, but coach Trent Robinson has somehow kept his side in the top six, and within striking distance of the top four.

With an already impressive resume under his belt, The Australian now reports that Roosters' boss Nick Politis wants to lock the coach up long term.

Robinson is off-contract at the end of 2022, but Politis said he has no concerns that Robinson will remain at the club.

“He is going to be around for at least 20 years,” Politis said.

“As far as I’m concerned he is here for the rest of his days. As long as he wants to coach, he is with us.”

The Roosters sit fifth on the competition ladder, now equal on points with the fourth-placed Parramatta Eels.