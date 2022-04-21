Sydney Roosters centre Paul Momirovski is under a question mark for the traditional ANZAC Day clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons after failing to train this week.

Momirovski, who played the opening two rounds of the season on the wing before slotting back into his more preferred centre position, missed a Round 6 win over the New Zealand Warriors after being a late scratching due to a niggle.

It came after Kotoni Staggs ran riot over him in Round 5, with Momorovski missing a staggering nine tackles against the might of the Brisbane centre.

Known for his defence, Momirovski had otherwise made a virtually flawless start to the season at his new club, having been a major part of the Penrith Panthers' push to an eventual premiership in 2021.

It was little surprise, despite the bad performance against Brisbane, to see coach Trent Robinson parachute Momirovski back into the side on Tuesday when teams for Round 7 were confirmed.

He was a straight swap for Kevin Naiqama, who moved into the centres at the last minute last week to accommodate the return of Joseph Suaalii to the NRL on the wing.

With Suaalii impressing in his first game of the year, and coach Robinson seemingly wanting to keep him there, it means Momirovski now seemingly has the inside running on the one remaining spot in the backline ahead of Naiqama, Billy Smith and Adam Keighran, who Fox Sports report has been training in place of Momirovski this week.

The report suggests Momirovski is still a chance of playing, however, under a cloud for the traditional clash with the Dragons.

Adam Keighran played plenty of games in the backs for the Roosters at the back end of last year as the club grappled with an ever-expanding injury crisis, proving to be the ultimate Mr.Fix It for Robinson.

The Roosters have also brought Siosiua Taukeiaho back for Daniel Suluka-Fifita this week, while Sam Verrills has been named to start after returning via the bench last week against the Warriors.

The Roosters ANZAC Day game with the Dragons kicks off at 4pm (AEST) on Monday.