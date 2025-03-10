Following two weeks of action, Round 1 is now in the bank!

For some fanbases it was time to celebrate and get excited for the 2025 season ahead. For others, the harsh reality of a tough season ahead looks to have already hit home.

It's worth remembering that it is only Round 1. I just wanted to put that in writing. A lot can change week to week, let alone across the NRL season.

Please keep that in mind as you read the below. Some will be looked back upon as "hot takes". They're just general thoughts as we look back over the week that was.

With that said, below are 20 thoughts from Round One of the NRL season:

1. Coming into 2025, I saw this as a four-team comp. The Storm, Panthers, Broncos and Sharks. I'm adding a fifth team right now in the Manly Sea Eagles. There are a lot of "ifs" when it comes to Manly, but if their main stars stay fit, there are very few teams who can match them for fire-power.

2. It took one week for fans to turn on the Roosters over Terrell May's decision. What in the world were they thinking? The Roosters' middle was paper thin on Thursday night. Meanwhile, May had a massive debut in the middle for the Tigers. We've all heard the rumours, but I flat chat don't care; the Roosters made an awful decision in forcing May out.

3. This is a potentially controversial statement, but only the Sharks looked "good" in defeat. I could hear an argument for the Dolphins, but even the Tigers threw away what should have been a win. The Dragons had their moments, but everyone else was absolutely wiped out in their season opener.

4. It is still very, very early, but after a week Shane Flanagan sure looked correct in his decision to move Zac Lomax to the wing. Like almost every Eels player, Lomax looked lost at sea in defence on Sunday afternoon. The Eels really could have used his kick returns and threat in the air on the wing.

5. It looked to completely split NRL Social Media right down the middle but, for mine, the referees team absolutely nailed the Penalty Try decision on Saturday afternoon. Christian Tuipulotu absolutely would have scored if not for the foul play. It was a complete accident, hence no send off. Spot on decision!

6. Imagine enduring an entire off-season only to see your teams cop 50 points in Round 1? That was the fate of both the Roosters and Eels. We've all heard the stat that you can't win the Premiership in a season in which you concede 50 points. The Cowboys looked set to join the list also, only for Manly to take their foot off the accelerator late on.

7. A huge congrats to the NRL, Souths and the Dolphins for their moving Friday night's game. All three parties would have been forgiven for simply calling off the game given the circumstances. To switch home games, to a neutral venue no less, deserves big praise.

8. Selwyn Cobbo's return to the wing already looks a genius move. Cobbo had his moments in the centres but looks a natural winger. His positional play suffered one spot in. Yes, he'll face tougher challenges than he did against the Roosters, but a hat trick is always a highlight. Great signs.

9. I am a huge fan of Suburban grounds hosting games, and that certainly didn't change this weekend. Kogarah was packed by fans of both the Dragons and Bulldogs. Brookvale Oval was heaving as Manly put on a show. Campbelltown was also bursting at the seams for the most unfriendly timeslot of the weekend. Brilliant sights.

10. That Broncos middle is absolutely frightening. Payne Haas looked a million dollars upon his NRL return. Patrick Carrigan's role as a prop turn lock as the game develops looks perfect for his talents. Kobe Hetherington looked like a completely different player, starting in the 13. Could it be the best starting middle in the NRL? Hard to argue against it.

11. Clint Gutherson is already proving to be worth his weight in gold. His holding back Christian Tuipulotu showed great experience. There was absolutely nothing to gain from the young wingers' outburst. Gutherson knew this, held his player back and calmed him down before it escalated.

12. I would be shocked if Newcastle haven't quietly put their offer to Dylan Brown on hold. For the record, I thought the reported deal was absolutely ridiculous from the off, but given the way Brown was barely sighted on Sunday, combined with the efforts of Fletcher Sharpe on Friday evening, it does not make sense.

13. The Eels and Roosters were taken apart in their season openers but both had young stars emerge to provide positives. Young centre Robert Toia looked like he was in his 50th NRL game rather than his first. Isaiah Iongi put his best foot forward despite his side's horror-show performance.

14. I know what Damian Cook has done in his career but I can't believe the Dragons benched Jacob Liddle. He was brilliant last year for the Red V and changed the game once he came on against the Dogs. Surely they have to find a way to maximise the talented number nine better.

15. As a huge fan of the NSW Cup, I could name 10 or 15 players who should be playing NRL each week. That said, given the gap in quality between the good teams and the rest of the competition, the talent pool isn't deep enough to justify further expansion. It seems like every few weeks, another team is linked to an NRL spot. I don't like it, at all.

16. I can't wait to see the Titans go round this weekend. I feel for their fans, having to see two weeks of action sans their team playing. Add to that, they won't feature until the final game next weekend either. I'm very much looking forward to seeing what this side produces on both sides of the ball.

17. There were some brilliant storylines and moments in Round One but none better than the returns of Cody Ramsey and Campbell Graham. Ramsey was brilliant for the Dragons in NSW Cup while Campbell Graham put in a good shift for the Bunnies. Brilliant to see both return to the game following long-term injuries.

18. The Bunnies have a genuine decision to make re Jye Gray. He was the Bunnies best in their season opener. He was good last year for the Bunnies also. Does he have a spot when Latrell Mitchell returns? You'd have to think so.

19. The Melbourne Storm had double the amount of line breaks than they had missed tackles in the first half of Sunday's game against the Eels. I've never seen that stat!

20. Never thought I'd type these words but I feel for the Dragons re their current situation with Francis Molo. He wants out, refusing to return, meaning the Dragons have had to keep paying him. They want to move Molo on and sign David Klemmer but won't allow their Origin prop to leave without something in return. They're right to hold out as it sends a bad message if they just allow Molo to walk. That said, him being there at the expense of signing Klemmer is hurting both sides. I don't have an answer here. Either do the Dragons by the look of it.