The Sydney Roosters NRLW have announced three more signings for their NRLW team as the year draws to a close.

The club confirmed that Jocelyn Kelleher, Shawden Burton and Shannon Rose have all signed contract extensions for next season and beyond.

Kelleher and Burton have signed two-year extensions through to the end of 2025, while Rose has only signed a one-year contract for the 2024 NRLW season.

“It's great that we have retained Jocelyn, Shawden and Shannon. I'm excited to see the combination between Joss [Kelleher] and Tarryn Aiken continue to build while Shawdy [Burton] has worked so hard to become one of the best hookers in the game so it will be terrific to have her available for selection and back out there on the field,” said Strange.

“Last year was a frustrating one for Shannon with injury keeping her on the sideline but she still played a really important role in and around the team, encouraging all her teammates, so it will be great to see her back out on the field too,” he added.

The news comes after the club announced that they have retained Olivia Kernick, Amber Hall and Mya Hill-Moana, with the trio signing contract extensions with the Bondi-based club.

Kernick has signed a two-year extension until the end of the 2025 season, whilst Amber Hall and Mya Hill-Moana have inked a one-year extension to remain at the Roosters for the 2024 season.

Renowned for her tenacity, Kernick has been a mainstay of the team since debuting in 2021 and played every minute of every match in the club's premiership run and was named Dally M Second Rower of the Year in 2022.

Amber Hall is considered one of the toughest forwards in the competition and has been a regular of the Kiwi Ferns since 2013. After only joining the club last season after a four-season stint with the Brisbane Broncos NRLW, her year was cut short due to a Lisfranc injury.

Finally, Mya Hill-Moana is one of the best young forwards at the Roosters and is a Premiership-winner, Māori All Star and New Zealand Fern at just 21 years of age.

“Olivia and Mya have been a part of our squad for a few years now, and in terms of dedication and commitment to the team, they're right up there, so it's great to have them locked in for the coming years,” said Roosters NRLW Head Coach, John Strange in a club statement.

“Amber is a high-quality player and she has been doing well in her recovery. She was sorely missed in our 2023 campaign so it will be great to have her experience back in the squad next season."