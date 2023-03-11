In only his second game in the Roosters jersey, hooker Brandon Smith has reportedly suffered a back injury.

Attempting to make a tackle on New Zealand Warriors centre Marcelo Montoya, Smith came up reeling out of the tackle. Holding his back after the tackle, his facial expressions showed he was in obvious pain.

After being taken off, Smith would go on to warm up on the sideline at the beginning of the second half but has yet to step back out onto the field again.

The new Rooster wasn't the only casualty in the match between the Roosters and Warriors. Warriors duo Jackson Ford and Charnze Nicoll-Kolkstad both failed their HIA, which saw Bayley Sironen enter the game.

Josh Curran also failed to return to the game after enduring a hip injury.