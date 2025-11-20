Outside of the 'Top Ten', the Wests Tigers have plenty of great young players who are slowly progressing through the ranks.

Some backline players to watch include centre duo Max Taotua and Will Craig, utility back Riley Oitmann and Balmain Tigers fullback Logan Deininger.

Lachlan Broederlow, Blake Van Drie, Mitch Taotua and Denzel Schaafhausen-Mino headline the most impressive forwards that are on the club's books and set to make waves in the coming seasons.

Meanwhile, former Canterbury Bulldogs playmaker Iverson Matai and the club's Jersey Flegg Cup Player of the Year Josese Lanyon should also be watched closely by fans over the next few years.