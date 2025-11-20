Moving off the bottom of the NRL ladder for the first time in four years in 2025, the Wests Tigers will need to rely on their next generation of young players if they are to claim their first premiership since 2005 in the coming years.
Over the past couple of seasons, the likes of Heamasi Makasini, Heath Mason, Luke and Kit Laulilii and Tony Sukkar have been introduced to the NRL after successfully progressing through the club's ranks.
So...who's next?
11. Honourable Mentions
Outside of the 'Top Ten', the Wests Tigers have plenty of great young players who are slowly progressing through the ranks.
Some backline players to watch include centre duo Max Taotua and Will Craig, utility back Riley Oitmann and Balmain Tigers fullback Logan Deininger.
Lachlan Broederlow, Blake Van Drie, Mitch Taotua and Denzel Schaafhausen-Mino headline the most impressive forwards that are on the club's books and set to make waves in the coming seasons.
Meanwhile, former Canterbury Bulldogs playmaker Iverson Matai and the club's Jersey Flegg Cup Player of the Year Josese Lanyon should also be watched closely by fans over the next few years.