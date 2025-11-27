Outside of the 'Top Ten', the Roosters have plenty of great young players who are slowly progressing through the ranks.

Some backline players to watch include local fullback Zac Sarfati, former Under-19s Queensland representative Reece Foley, and outside back duo William Malloy and Jackson Stewart.

Meanwhile, Peter Benjamin Uini and Kanaan Magele headline the most impressive forwards that are on the club's books and set to make waves in the coming seasons.

Dual-code prospect James Finegan and the Fesolai - Josiah and Joshua - should also be watched closely by fans over the next few years.