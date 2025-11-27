The Sydney Roosters have been one of the best teams over the past decade, but if they are to remain in premiership contention, they will need to rely on the next generation of young players coming through the ranks.
Over the past couple of years, the likes of Benaiah Ioelu, Salesi Foketi, Hugo Savala, Robert Toia and the Va'a brothers - De La Salle and Xavier - have been introduced to the NRL after successfully progressing through the club's ranks.
So...who's next?
11. Honourable Mentions
Outside of the 'Top Ten', the Roosters have plenty of great young players who are slowly progressing through the ranks.
Some backline players to watch include local fullback Zac Sarfati, former Under-19s Queensland representative Reece Foley, and outside back duo William Malloy and Jackson Stewart.
Meanwhile, Peter Benjamin Uini and Kanaan Magele headline the most impressive forwards that are on the club's books and set to make waves in the coming seasons.
Dual-code prospect James Finegan and the Fesolai - Josiah and Joshua - should also be watched closely by fans over the next few years.