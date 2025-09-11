The Ron Massey Cup and Sydney Shield Grand Finals will be played on the weekend and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competitions.

Ron Massey Cup Grand Final

St Marys

1. Todd Sapienza 2. Christian Crichton 3. Michael Jennings 4. Ioane Seiuli 5. Samuel Curtain 6. Anthony Layoun 7. Zac Greene 8. Joe Vaegaau 9. Brad Keighran 10. Mitchell Butfield 11. Steven Tavita 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. Jake Rafferty-Butfield

Interchange: 14. Connor Mason 15. Aden Perry 16. Cayne Nicholas 17. Leroy Magalogo

Wentworthville Magpies

1. Josh Bergamin 2. Austin Quast 3. Josh Minhinnick 4. Alfred Smalley 5. Beau Newlands 6. Raymond Maroun 7. Dylan White 8. Reece Alderton 9. Ryan Pritchard 10. Leo Nasio 11. Chris Tupou 12. Felix Niutili-Schmidt 13. Blake Cook

Interchange: 15. Adam Spicer 21. Mason McCarthy 23. Epeli Sukanaivalu 24. Beni Valu

Sydney Shield Grand Final

Wentworthville United

1. Liam Davidson 2. Elias Abou-Mrad 3. Emosi Alamoti 4. Jabriel Kalache 5. Dermot McKeever King 6. Zachary Hunter 7. Darcy Brettle 8. Will Epere 9. Ayden Carling 10. Atoa Markis 11. Michael Geddes 12. Benjamin Dooley 13. Denzal Tonise

Interchange: 14. Oliver Scott 15. Daniel Readon 16. Kye Simsic 17. Robbie Graham

Manly Sea Eagles

1. Max Lehmann 2. Lachlan Burt 3. Benjamin Keene-O'Keefe 4. Justin Burt 5. Max Davies 6. Witika Rees-Hatu 7. Braith Alexander 21. Beniel Qereqeretabua 9. Jermayne Cook 10. Samson Mairi 11. Khan Symonds-Magee 12. Lachoneus Paki 13. Heath Turner

Interchange: 14. Beniel Qereqeretabua 15. Wiremu Tibbutt 16. Beau Mckee 17. Kobe Ingram