Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is set to quit the Warriors and the NRL and jump codes to rugby union.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Tuivasa-Sheck has been in secret negotiations with the New Zealand Rugby Union for a few months now after being granted permission to explore his options in the 15-man code by the Warriors.

The Dally M winning fullback is set to play out the 2021 season with the Warriors before switching codes with the hopes of snaring a place in the All Blacks 2023 World Cup squad.

Tuivasa-Sheck’s current deal with the Warriors doesn’t expire until the end of 2022 but the club is said to be resigned to the fact he will leave.

The report states that they have inserted a clause into his release which means if he does return to the NRL, it will only be with the Warriors.

Nothing is official yet but if the report is true, it will be a major blow to the Warriors and the NRL.

Tuivasa-Sheck won the Dally M Medal in 2018 and is widely considered one of the best players in the NRL, both on and off the field.