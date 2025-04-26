Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has paid credit to his young halves combination of Hugo Savala and Sandon Smith who masterminded an emphatic Anzac Day win against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Roosters found themselves with a majority of the ball in the first half, and were able to turn that into a 14-point lead at the break, before kicking clear during the second half with what turned into a 46 points to 18 win.

In what was always going to be a challenging season for the Roosters after a string of off-season departures, the tri-colours now hold a three and five record from eight games, but were able to bounce back from a heavy defeat at the hands of the Penrith Panthers last weekend to secure the win over Shane Flanagan's side.

It's the 12th time in the last 14 matches the Roosters have beaten the Dragons, and fourth in the last six that they have scored 40 or more points, with Robinson praising Sandon Smith's - who was named man of the match - for his vision and ability to pick up where he left off after spending ten minutes in the sin bin.

"Right from the start obviously he has really good vision, and when he obviously took off for that try, he ran through, then he grubber kicked and it was a line drop out," Robinson said during his post-match press conference.

"When he played square, saw where Gutho was and took it on, he was in the right spot. His positioning was in the right spot and you could see he has really good vision. When he plays like that, he sees a lot.

"It was a credit to him, and even to handle ten minutes [in the sin bin] and then to come back on and continue that on, it didn't break the form, was really nice."

The coach said the combination between Smith and Hugo Savala is building nicely, although they need to learn quickly having only played two games together.

"He [Savala] is really clear on his role as a half which is good. He knows what he needs to do, he defends, his defence was outstanding today. He built it on defence, kicking and support. That's a really nice base and if you do that you'll be in right positions," Robinson said.

"I felt like those two ran our plays better today as well, so I feel like he has his pecking order right in how to build his game.

"Three games in, that's a nice game to have again and there are lots of conversations going on each week and then we have to simplify it for them to play on the weekend. We have to learn fast with two halves that have played two games together."

The Roosters also had a number of senior players step up in the game, with Victor Radley and Angus Crichton coming in for praise alongside captain James Tedesco, who scored a second half double to ensure any chance of a late run by the Dragons was snuffed out.

Robinson said his side are getting better with each passing month, and in large part, it's down to everyone playing above their role.

"I think it was Rads [Victor Radley] best game this year. Gussy [Angus Crichton] was exceptional today, his defence was really pressuring from the start. Not a lot of ball went that side to start the game, but he had good defensive pressure on that side then turned it into play the ball speed for us. He created many opportunities for us off the back of it," Robinson said.

"Obviously Ted [James Tedesco] was special there in the support and movements there.

"It's always a balance between these middle tier leaders becoming the real senior guys in the team, and then these young guys playing for the first time and so they are in the middle of working out how to do that.

"I would say month on month we have got better so far."

The Roosters, who had nine players playing their first Anzac Day game, never seemed over-awed by the occasion and flew out of the blocks to secure the early start against a lethargic Dragons side, with coach Shane Flanagan saying he was left disappointed by their own self-inflicted mistakes.

The tri-colours will next clash with the Dolphins at Magic Round, before having a bye for the first time this year in Round 10.