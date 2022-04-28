The Wests Tigers are surging following their second straight thrilling field-goal winner this past weekend against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

However, the embattled club have been dealt some bad news as veteran James Roberts has been ruled out indefinitely after the centre underwent back surgery.

Roberts, who's played over 150 NRL games, joined the Tigers in 2021 following stints with the Rabbitohs, Broncos, Titans and Panthers.

The former New South Wales State of Origin representative has been heralded throughout his career for his attacking prowess, now 29-years-old though, Roberts has struggled to find form and health in recent years.

And the latest injury blow for the centre has come in the form of a back injury, which had bothered him throughout the early parts of the season - leading to him playing only four of the first seven games.

James Roberts has undergone surgery to address an ongoing back issue that recently caused him to miss game time. Tigers have said he is out indefinitely, with even minor back surgeries often requiring a 6-8 week best case recovery period pic.twitter.com/YK6spR5S1H — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) April 27, 2022

According to the NRL Physio, even minor back surgeries can take roughly 6-8 weeks to recover from, however, the Tigers have ruled Roberts out indefinitely as the club looks to make it three in a row when they go up against the St George Illawarra Dragons this Sunday at WIN Stadium.

Playing inside try-scoring flyer David Nofoaluma during his four games this season, Roberts' long-term replacement on the right side is likely to be Luke Garner, as he slotted into his spot last week with the Indigenous All-Star on the sideline resting his back prior to the surgery.