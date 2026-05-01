Manly Sea Eagles veteran forward Jake Trbojevic has confirmed discussions over his future are ongoing and that he will likely play beyond the end of 2026.

The forward had a very slow start to the year, but has turned his game around under Kieran Foran.

That has coincided with Manly's rise. The club lost three straight before sacking Anthony Seibold, but have not lost a game under their interim boss.

Speaking to News Corp, Trbojevic revealed he is having fun as a player again, and that he will make a decision which suits both he and the club when it comes to his future contract.

“It's been a really enjoyable month. Having Foz (Foran) take over has been a breath of fresh air, and the month of footy we've put together makes life a lot easier,” he said.

“The last few weeks have definitely made things a lot easier. I just want to make a good decision for both me and the club. I don't want to be a burden.

“We're obviously always having a chat, and there's great respect between both parties, so it won't be far away.”

It's understood Manly have made an offer to Trbojevic and are keen to keep him at the club for another season, with the former Origin player still a valuable part of the squad for his experience.

The middle forward, now 32, has struggled with concussion issues in recent seasons, but will hope to string games together for the remainder of 2025 as Manly make an unlikely surge into the top eight.

The club will face their sternest test on Sunday since Foran took over with a trip west to play the Penrith Panthers.