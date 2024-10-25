The Rugby League Players Association will reportedly demand extra pay for players participating in Thursday night NRLW games, as well as the abolishment of kick-off times prior to midday.

The NRL have been left with a delicate balancing act in recent seasons as the expansion of the NRLW competition forced more games per weekend.

That has led to some games clashing with men's games, some being played as double-headers with men's games - including afterwards on a Sunday evening - and some being played before midday.

There have also been a handful of games played on Thursday evenings when no men's games have been scheduled the day after a State of Origin game.

However, The Australian Associated Press (AAP) are now reporting the RLPA have asked for players taking part in Thursday night games to be paid extra to compensate them for having to leave work early, or skip a day entirely given the competition only pays players on a part time basis.

"Thursday fixtures remain a long-term concern for NRLW players if they are not compensated for needing to take more time off work from their primary income," RLPA general manager Jamie Buhrer said per the report.

"Players have no issue with playing Thursday night games in theory as it provides consistency for the fans with rugby league on that night, and gives the NRLW, clubs and players a prime-time slot to showcase the talent.

"But before going ahead with an increase in them or even scheduling those fixtures, we believe that compensation needs to be secured and guaranteed."

That could risk the NRL shutting down the Thursday night NRLW concept entirely, although broadcasters may yet fork out the extra cash to ensure rugby league is played every Thursday night.

NRLW proved to be a ratings draw in that time slot, and with yet more expansion ahead of the competition in 2025 as the New Zealand Warriors rejoin, and the Canterbury Bulldogs are added for the first time, every time slot will need to be used where possible.

That may include games before midday continuing, although the RLPA want them abolished to allow junior players to attend, while also asking for more double-headers which would create more clashes than there already has been between the women's and men's game.

It's believed the NRL may push back on such a plan given they have pushed to create as much exposure for the women's game as possible.

The NRL and NRLW draw are likely due to be released in November.