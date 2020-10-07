The RLPA have released the contenders for The Players’ Champion 2020, with four players from each side nominated for the award and the Players’ 13 Dream Team.
Sydney star James Tedesco, Cowboys gun Jason Taumalolo and Newcastle fullback Kalyn Ponga are all previous winners of the award and find themselves on the shortlist once again.
RLPA Delegates and Player Leaders from each club nominated three players from their respective sides, with an RLPA Working Group nominating a fourth player.
The five finalists for The Players’ Champion will be announced on October 15.
Warriors
Karl Lawton, Tohu Harris, Peta Hiku and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
Titans
AJ Brimson, Jamal Fogarty, Moe Fotuaika and Brian Kelly
Harry Grant, Luciano Leilua, Benji Marshall and David Nofoaluma
Storm
Jahrome Hughes, Cameron Munster, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Cameron Smith
Sharks
Shaun Johnson, Sione Katoa, Toby Rudolf and Siosifa Talakai
Sea Eagles
Daly Cherry-Evans, Addin Fonua-Blake, Curtis Sironen and Jake Trbojevic
Roosters
Luke Keary, Brett Morris, Sio Siua Taukeiaho and James Tedesco
Raiders
Josh Papalii, Elliott Whitehead, George Williams and Jack Wighton
Rabbitohs
Tom Burgess, Dane Gagai, Campbell Graham and Jaydn Su’A
Panthers
Nathan Cleary, Stephen Crichton, Api Koroisau and Viliame Kikau
Knights
David Klemmer, Kurt Mann, Kalyn Ponga and Jacob Saifiti
Eels
Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Clinton Gutherson, Junior Paulo and Maika Sivo
Dragons
Euan Aitken, Matt Dufty, Zac Lomax and Cam McInnes
Cowboys
Kyle Feldt, Josh McGuire, Reece Robson and Jason Taumalolo
Bulldogs
Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Kieran Foran, Will Hopoate and Josh Jackson
Broncos
Pat Carrigan, Herbie Farnworth, Payne Haas and Kotoni Staggs