The RLPA have released the contenders for The Players’ Champion 2020, with four players from each side nominated for the award and the Players’ 13 Dream Team.

Sydney star James Tedesco, Cowboys gun Jason Taumalolo and Newcastle fullback Kalyn Ponga are all previous winners of the award and find themselves on the shortlist once again.

RLPA Delegates and Player Leaders from each club nominated three players from their respective sides, with an RLPA Working Group nominating a fourth player.

The five finalists for The Players’ Champion will be announced on October 15.

Warriors

Karl Lawton, Tohu Harris, Peta Hiku and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Titans

AJ Brimson, Jamal Fogarty, Moe Fotuaika and Brian Kelly

Wests Tigers

Harry Grant, Luciano Leilua, Benji Marshall and David Nofoaluma

Storm

Jahrome Hughes, Cameron Munster, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Cameron Smith

Sharks

Shaun Johnson, Sione Katoa, Toby Rudolf and Siosifa Talakai

Sea Eagles

Daly Cherry-Evans, Addin Fonua-Blake, Curtis Sironen and Jake Trbojevic

Roosters

Luke Keary, Brett Morris, Sio Siua Taukeiaho and James Tedesco

Raiders

Josh Papalii, Elliott Whitehead, George Williams and Jack Wighton

Rabbitohs

Tom Burgess, Dane Gagai, Campbell Graham and Jaydn Su’A

Panthers

Nathan Cleary, Stephen Crichton, Api Koroisau and Viliame Kikau

Knights

David Klemmer, Kurt Mann, Kalyn Ponga and Jacob Saifiti

Eels

Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Clinton Gutherson, Junior Paulo and Maika Sivo

Dragons

Euan Aitken, Matt Dufty, Zac Lomax and Cam McInnes

Cowboys

Kyle Feldt, Josh McGuire, Reece Robson and Jason Taumalolo

Bulldogs

Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Kieran Foran, Will Hopoate and Josh Jackson

Broncos

Pat Carrigan, Herbie Farnworth, Payne Haas and Kotoni Staggs