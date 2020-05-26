Just one week after signing a one-year deal with the Newcastle Knights for the rest of the season, it was reported that former Queensland Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough is is heading to Canterbury in 2021.

7 News has reported on Monday night that the 30-year old signed a multi-year deal with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Canterbury set to sign new Knights hooker Andrew McCullough on a multi-year deal from 2021 @7NewsBrisbane can reveal. McCullough part of Dogs plan to bring quality characters to club. They are chasing good humans as much as good footballers. pic.twitter.com/zOUJa8oTq5 — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) May 25, 2020

However, Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill shut down the story on Tuesday afternoon.

“No disrespect to Andrew [McCullough], but his name has not been mentioned and we’ve had no discussions around signing him at the Bulldogs,” Hill told The Daily Telegraph.

“The reports are incorrect. It was news to us.”