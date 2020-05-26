BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 30: Andrew McCullough passes the ball during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session at Red Hill on April 30, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Just one week after signing a one-year deal with the Newcastle Knights for the rest of the season, it was reported that former Queensland Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough is is heading to Canterbury in 2021.

7 News has reported on Monday night that the 30-year old signed a multi-year deal with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

However, Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill shut down the story on Tuesday afternoon.

“No disrespect to Andrew [McCullough], but his name has not been mentioned and we’ve had no discussions around signing him at the Bulldogs,” Hill told The Daily Telegraph.

“The reports are incorrect. It was news to us.”