Parramatta have revealed why supercoach Wayne Bennett didn’t join the Eels after the club’s tumultuous 2018 season, instead backing under-fire coach Brad Arthur, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Off the back of a stellar 2017 campaign, the Eels were suddenly sitting zero wins from their opening six matches the following year, with Arthur’s post at Parramatta in great doubt.

Following now-chairman Sean McElduff’s appointment as the successor for Max Donnelly on the Parramatta board, an associate representing Bennett had thrown his name into contention for the Eels coaching job late into the 2018 season.

The Eels finished the season with Arthur still as coach and with a wooden spoon to their name, while Bennett was showing interest in taking the reins for the Parramatta job.

Despite the illustrious CV Bennett possessed, Arthur still had the backing of McElduff and the board.

“We believed Brad Arthur could do better than what the results of 2018 reflected,” McElduff said. “We had faith in him and we showed that faith. He has repaid it.”

The Eels will line up on Saturday against the Rabbitohs for a shot at a preliminary final spot against Penrith, with either Arthur or Bennett coming out a victor for this season.

Parramatta will be without wing pair Maika Sivo and Blake Ferguson after the duo sustained injuries in their qualifying final loss to Melbourne last weekend, while veteran Michael Jennings has been handed a momentary suspension from the NRL after a positive drug result.

“We need 17 fit players against a very good Rabbitohs team. We’ve got to trust our medical guys,” Arthur said on Friday.