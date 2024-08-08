The future of star Parramatta Eels half Mitchell Moses is becoming more and more uncertain seemingly by the day, with the Sydney Roosters reportedly emerging as the likely destination should he exit the west of Sydney.

Moses was this week linked with a bombshell possible release request from the Eels.

He is reportedly frustrated with the club's management over a number of issues, most notably the axing of Brad Arthur, and the inability to develop and retain young talent.

In recent times, Parramatta have lost all of Ethan Sanders, Blaize Talagi and Matt Arthur, while another youngster in Charlie Guymer also reportedly requested a release.

It's not clear if Moses has already done the same, but it's believed there is a strong chance a request will be made in the coming weeks to break away from a contract which is guaranteed to run until at least the end of 2026, but has player options which could keep him in blue and gold until at least the end of 2028.

The New South Wales State of Origin star, currently out with a bicep injury that ensures his 2023 campaign is over, has been unable to drag the Eels off the bottom of the ladder in the few club games he has played this year, and is one of the highest-paid players in the competition, believed to be earning approximately $1.2 million per year.

According to Fox Sports' James Hooper though, the Roosters could come to the party if Moses asks for a way out of that contract.

“If Mitchell Moses hasn't already asked Parramatta for a release, I think he does in the very near future. It's a problem for Jason Ryles,” Hooper said on NRL 360.

“His agent is his cousin Isaac Moses... he also looks after Blaize Talagi, we saw what happened last week, he's gone to Penrith.

“All roads lead to the Sydney Roosters. Nick Politis is the best deal maker in the business in my view, you look at Cooper Cronk, Sonny Bill Williams.

“If uncle Nick wants to get a deal done he can. I'm not saying they've spoken, I'm not saying he's done anything outside of the rules but I'm ready the tea leaves, speaking to players.

“Everyone is talking about it... he's 29 at the moment, turns 30 in September. It's not rumours, it's conversations, conversations that have taken place.”

The Roosters, as it stands, don't deal with Isaac Moses however, and it remains to be seen if Nick Politis would break that rule to target the star halfback.

It's also unclear what any potential play from the Roosters for Moses would mean for Sam Walker, who has been this season's breakout star in the number seven at Bondi, where the Roosters are flying in the top four.

A likely future Queensland State of Origin player, Walker is currently in the process of negotiating a new deal with the Roosters himself, but any inkling of Moses signing could see him abandon ship, with the Brisbane Broncos believed to be circling if he remains unsigned on November 1.

The other stumbling block to any potential move for Moses is the willingness of Parramatta to release the star - it seems unlikely, however $1.2 million per year would significantly ease an overly stressed salary cap and allow new coach Jason Ryles to hit the ground running with a rebuild, rather than an underperforming roster who made the grand final in 2022, but haven't made the finals in either of the following two seasons.