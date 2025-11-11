A key member of the Penrith Panthers forward pack could be on the move from the foot of the mountains with a rival team reportedly circling his services.

Taking his game to new heights over the past two seasons, especially following the departure of James Fisher-Harris, Liam Henry has been instrumental in the middle of the field and played a key role in their 2024 NRL Grand Final victory over the Melbourne Storm.

Joining the club in 2019 before progressing through the club's pathways system, the 24-year-old is a consistent performer on the rugby league field and is only going to get better as he gets more experience under his belt.

Off-contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season, Henry has yet to land an extension from the Panthers and has caught the attention of the Perth Bears, who have identified him as a potential signing for their inaugural roster, per The Daily Telegraph.

Building their roster from scratch, there have been continuous whispers that the Bears are set to make a play for either Henry or teammate Lindsay Smith and the Panthers are unlikely to be able to keep them both on their books due to the salary cap.

Seen as the next forward pack leader, Smith was recently tabled a massive offer from the Panthers, which would keep him there "for life" and is currently ahead of Henry in the pecking order.