The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed Tom Trbojevic will not play on Sunday afternoon against the Canberra Raiders as he battles hamstring tightness.

Anthony Seibold named the star fullback on Tuesday, and it was revealed on Wednesday that the club were hopeful of him taking to the field.

But in a statement on Thursday after he underwent a fitness test, the club confirmed he would be withdrawn from the game, with the club wanting to take a risk-free approach.

"Tom Trbojevic will not be playing in Sunday's Round 3 match against Canberra Raiders at 4 Pines Park," the club wrote.

"The Manly fullback experienced hamstring tightness late in the match against the Warriors last Friday and has been on a modified training program during the week.

"While Tom was running freely in training today, the club is taking a conservative approach to have him ready for Sunday week's home game against the Eels."

The Sea Eagles have not confirmed who will take Trbojevic's spot, but it's likely one of Lehi Hopoate or Tolutau Koula will shift to fullback, with either Tommy Talau or Clayton Faualalo, who played last weekend in Koula's place after he missed the trip to Auckland, coming into the back five.

Given Trbojevic's previous injury issues and the early part of the season, it's hardly a surprise. Trbojevic, speaking per News Corp, said he agreed with the decision.

“You look at risk versus reward,” Trbojevic said.

“I could have played and got through it and you'd be fine. But if not, then you face a certain amount of time on the sideline. I agree with the decision.”