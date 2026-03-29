The Canberra Raiders have endured a frustrating start to their 2026 campaign, slipping to one win and three losses after a 34–22 defeat to the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday afternoon.

It marks a stark contrast to last year's minor premiers, who have struggled to find consistency in the opening month of the season.

Their latest setback was shaped early, with prop Corey Horsburgh sin-binned in just the third minute.

The early dismissal proved costly, as Canberra conceded 12 points during his absence and was forced to chase the game from the outset.

Raiders captain Joseph Tapine remained measured in his assessment post-match, urging unity and resilience within the squad.

“We just have got to stick together and just go back to work and work hard,” Tapine said in the post-match press conference.

“There is no point in us sulking over it.”

Head coach Ricky Stuart was candid in his evaluation, pointing to recurring discipline and execution issues that have plagued the side in three of their opening four matches.

“They're a good footy team, I've got a football team there,” Stuart said in the post-match press conference.

“But our biggest issue is the self-destruction. It's happened three out of our last four games, that we're not giving ourselves an even chance to test ourselves against the opposition.

“But we've been dealing with it, we spoke about it again just then after the game, and until we do, we won't win a game of footy.”

Stuart acknowledged the impact of Horsburgh's early infringement, agreeing with the referee's decision while stressing the need for improved discipline.

“It put us under pressure,” Stuart said about the early sin bin of Raiders Horsburgh.

“It was the right call. It was a professional foul. And in the heat of the moment, it is hard for players, but we've got to be better.”

Despite the mounting losses, Stuart believes his players' intent remains strong — perhaps too strong at times.

“That's coming from trying too hard,” Stuart said about letting games slip away from them.

“That's the care in the guys in regards to wanting to win, but you've got to balance that.

“But I don't want them to lose it either. As long as they keep the effort there in regards to what they have got at the moment, we can keep building on it.”

The early 12-point deficit proved difficult to overcome, even as Canberra fought its way back into the contest.

“There was never a concern for me that we weren't going to keep fighting and try and come back into the contest, but it was a massive head start for them,” Stuart said.

“There were 12 points in the first four or five minutes. It was sort of on the back foot chasing from the start of the game.

“Different calculations come into the mind when you're trying to play and trying to balance the game out, and you still know you're 12 behind, and I thought they did a really good job.

“I think we got back 18-12. We set up an opportunity for ourselves in the second half.”

While the effort to claw back into the match offered some encouragement, the Raiders' inability to control key moments continues to define their early-season struggles.

With discipline and composure now clear priorities, Canberra face a crucial period if they are to rediscover the form that made them one of last year's Grand Final favourites.