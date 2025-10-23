Canberra Raiders coach, Ricky Stuart AM, is set to have his legendary coaching and playing career recognised with a grand honour.\n\nThe 58-year-old has been announced as the latest inductee into the NSW Hall of Champions, joining fellow NSWRL legends such as Andrew Johns, Laurie Daley and Brett Kenny.\n\nHowever, Stuart won't be alone, inducted alongside four other NSW sports greats, including Graham Arnold (Football), Mo'onia Gerrard OAM (Netball), Naazmi Johnston (Gymnastics) and Mark "Mono" Stewart (Adaptive Surfing).\n\nAfter a playing career that saw Stuart take out numerous accolades, including 14 State of Origin appearances for NSW and many series victories, as a coach, Stuart also led NSW to a series victory in 2005.\n\n[caption id="attachment_48542" align="alignnone" width="1024"] CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 07: Coach Ricky Stuart of the Raiders during the round 25 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the New Zealand Warriors at GIO Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nAlready a member of the National Rugby League Hall of Fame and NSWRL The Star Hall of Fame, the induction cements Stuart's legacy as one of the greatest contributors to sport in NSW.\n\nThe honour caps off an incredible year for Stuart, who secured the minor premiership with the Raiders and also won the Dally M Coach of the Year after many tipped his side to claim the wooden spoon.\n\n