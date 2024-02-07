Brisbane Broncos star halfback Adam Reynolds will reportedly accept a pay cut to remain with the club into 2025.

Reynolds originally signed a three-year deal to make the move to the Broncos after a long stint at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, who at the time were only willing to offer him a one-year deal.

Moving for career security at the back end of his time as an NRL player, Reynolds has proven he had a lot more than a single year left in the legs, leading the Broncos to a grand final in 2023, albeit falling short against the Penrith Panthers in the decider.

The halfback has been rumoured to be in discussions over adding another year to his career for some time, and it's now being reported by News Corp that the extension will likely come with a pay cut in a selfless act that will allow him to continue leading around the club's young stars for another season.

The news comes just 24 hours after the Broncos confirmed a long-awaited re-signing in Reynolds' halves partner Ezra Mam. The young five-eighth, who first burst onto the scene in 2022 but went to another level during his first full NRL season in 2023, signed a five-year extension that locks him in at Red Hill until at least the end of 2029.

That, combined with the club's push to re-sign Reece Walsh, and other recent moves to tie down Brendan Piakura and Jordan Riki among others, have left the salary cap a little stretched, but the club legend re-signing for less will ease some of that burden.

Reynolds' re-signing is one other player on the Broncos' roster desperately want to see happen, and it has been widely reported that once the now 33-year-old does retire, he will step straight into a role on Kevin Walters' coaching staff, having settled into life in Brisbane.