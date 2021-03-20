There is a clause in Des Hasler’s new contract that will see him remain as the Sea Eagles coach in 2023.

Hasler signed a new deal with the Sea Eagles on Thursday to extend his contract in 2022.

However, the Sea Eagles will need to make the finals this year for Hasler to activate a year extension that will keep him in charge in 2023.

If Manly do not make the finals this year, Hasler will keep his position in 2022 but will need to fight for his position in 2023.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Michael Carayannis and Jamie Pandaram, the clause could extend his deal to 2024 if the Sea Eagles become premiership contenders.

Hasler and the Sea Eagles will hope for an improved performance against the Rabbitohs tonight after a 42-point defeat to the Roosters in their season opener.