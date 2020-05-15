The NRL’s 2020 restart draw has been revealed!



Parramatta and Brisbane will relaunch the season on May 28 in a Thursday night blockbuster.

Cowboys-Titans and Roosters-Rabbitohs clashes will follow on the Friday night as Latrell Mitchell comes up against his old team.

The Sea Eagles and Bulldogs close out round three, with round four to be opened by the Roosters and Broncos on Thursday June 4.

See the fixture below!

ROUND 3 MATCHES

(venues to be decided but home team appears first)

May 28 Thursday:

Broncos v Eels 7.50pm

May 29 Friday:

Cowboys v Titans 6pm

Roosters v Rabbitohs 7.55pm.

May 30 Saturday:

Warriors v Dragons 3pm

Sharks v Tigers 5.30pm

Storm v Raiders 7.35pm.

May 31 Sunday

Panthers v Knights 4.05pm

Sea Eagles v Bulldogs 6.30pm.

ROUND 4 MATCHES

June 4 Thursday:

Broncos v Roosters 750pm

June 5 Friday:

Panthers v Warriors 6pm,

Storm v Rabbitohs 755pm

June 6 Saturday:

Eels v Sea Eagles 530pm,

Cowboys v Sharks 735pm

June 7 Sunday:

Raiders v Knights 405pm,

Titans v Tigers 630pm

June 8 Monday:

Bulldogs v Dragons 405pm.