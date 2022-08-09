The drama surrounding Ricky Stuart’s brutal outburst towards Jaeman Salmon has come close to reaching a conclusion, with the NRL investigation concluding and a breach notice handed down.

The Raiders coach is set to miss this week’s upcoming game with the Dragons and will be hit with a $25,000 fine for his ‘weak-gutted dog’ rant in Saturday’s post-match press conference.

The ban also means Stuart will be banned from attending training for a week and unable to provide instruction or direction to the team, players or officials during the suspension, returning to duties on August 16 at 4pm.

Stuart has admitted he overstepped in the aftermath of his statements, apologising for airing personal history in a public forum. Meanwhile the Salmon family had called for the NRL to take action on Stuart, although suggestions the family were open to legal advice have since quieted.

The Raiders had already declared they would accept whatever punishment the NRL handed down.

Speaking officially on the matter, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said:

“Leaders need to set the standard in our game. The comments are completely unacceptable from any individual, let alone an official of such experience and standing.

“This is a highly unusual case, and we have taken the significant step of proposing a suspension of his duties for one week. This will be a full suspension, precluding Ricky from having any involvement with any club activity in person or remotely. Furthermore, the fine must not be paid by the club but by Ricky himself.”

Stuart has five business days to respond, but it’s believed he and the Raiders will accept the decision.