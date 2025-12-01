A former NRL halfback for four different teams, Chad Townsend has decided to lace up the boots once again, signing with the Tigers ahead of the upcoming 2026 season.

Spending this year with the Sydney Roosters, Townsend has decided to return to his junior club, agreeing to join the Yarrawarrah Tigers, who compete in the top level of Cronulla's Junior League competition.

The decision from the one-time premiership winner comes after he announced he had decided to retire from playing rugby league professionally in July.

"It's been a long time since I've pulled on a Tigers jersey," Townsend said.

"I'm excited to help create history with Yarrawarrah as we put together our first ever A-grade team in 2026.

"We want everyone involved. If you're keen, reach out to the club and put your name down. 2026 is a massive year and we want the whole community behind it."

Also recently announced as the Under-19s SG Ball Cup head coach of the Cronulla Sharks, Townsend played 268 matches in the NRL across 15 seasons with stints at the Cronulla Sharks, New Zealand Warriors, North Queensland Cowboys and the Sydney Roosters.

A two-time NSW City representative and member of the 2018 Prime Minister's XIII team, he spent the majority of his career at the Sharks playing 136 matches for them between 2011-2013 and 2016-2021.