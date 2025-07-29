Sydney Roosters halfback Chad Townsend has confirmed his decision to retire from rugby league.

The veteran halfback, who has played for 268 NRL games for the Cronulla Sharks, New Zealand Warriors, North Queensland Cowboys and Roosters, will hang up the boots at the end of 2025, having debuted way back in 2011.

Townsend spoke exclusively to Zero Tackle this week, saying retirement has been on his mind for some time.

"It has been on my mind for the past two years, to be honest. I had a look at retirement at the end of last season, I had a look overseas at the end of last season after my time with the Cowboys, but ultimately, my decision to take on a one-year deal back in Sydney was what was the best thing for my family," Townsend told Zero Tackle.

"I heard from an ex-teammate of mine that when you know when you know, and I feel like I know that now.

"I've been pushing myself both physically and mentally for such a long time. This season, getting through pre-season was extremely hard and difficult.

"This season hasn't played out to the standards I would have liked, especially on the field.

"I feel like I've added a lot of value off the field to the younger guys in our squad at the Roosters, but on the field I don't feel like I've played as well as I would have liked. Contributing factor to that is I am getting older."

The Sharks 2016 premiership halfback revealed that he had a small look at playing in England for next year, but decided against it to focus on time with his young family.

"I've spent 15 years putting myself first, and now it's time to put my family first. I want to spend more time with my family and there are things outside of the game pulling me away from playing.

"I'm very happy the decision has been made."

He admitted English clubs had been contacted last year before he decided to return to Sydney, where he joined the Sydney Roosters in an on-field mentor capacity.

The club have sparingly used him in first-grade where he was signed as a back-up option to halfback Sam Walker.

"Not this year. Last year we had a really good look over in England and spoke to multiple teams. Last year my number one preference was to get my family back to Sydney," Townsend said.

"This year, we had a slight look over in England. I knew if I wanted to play next year - you know, I'm not stupid - I know it would have been overseas.

"At the start of the year I was definitely open to that. My manager went over to England and had some very premature decisions about myself. Ultimately, the decision was in my hands and if I was pushing to play, I feel like I could have found somewhere to play, but like I said, I'm very comfortable with my decision to not play anymore.

"I have been doing this for a long time and I've given it everything I've got.

"I'm very comfortable with what I've achieved and what I've earned in the game."

The halfback, who played two games for NSW City in 2016 and 2017, and also represented the Prime Minister's XIII in 2018, said his drive from Cronulla to Moore Park for training each day had given him time to reflect on his time in the game.

"It's a crazy feeling to be honest. I live in the Shire and drive into Moore Park for training every day. I spend about an hour and a half in the car every day listening to music, and there has been multiple times I've just been in the car in tears just getting emotional about my journey," Townsend said.

"There was one day where I came home and just burst into tears and said to my wife I can't do this anymore, I don't want to do this anymore.

"It's not until you say it out loud that I think it really effects you.

"One weekend my brother-in-law, [Panthers player] Scott Sorensen, was over. This was a couple of days after my wife and I had that conversation, and he asked me what I was up to next year. That was the first time I actually said to someone I was going to retire."

Asked what the best moment of his career was, Townsend said he simply couldn't go past the 2016 premiership win with the Sharks.

"There are a couple. I think obviously the first one that comes to mind is the 2016 premiership with Cronulla. To be the only local junior in that team, I mean, I grew up watching the Sharks. I used to go and wave my flag on the family hill," he said.

"To be out there making my NRL debut with the Sharks was another one, getting named co-captain of the North Queensland Cowboys was another one, playing my 250th game.

"There are all sorts of moments on the field, but it's hard to go past the premiership. To be the first halfback in the history of the club to win a premiership as a local junior is something that will stick with me forever."

Townsend will see out the season with the Sydney Roosters, while he also admitted his plan moving forward is to remain in rugby league, whether that be in the media or in coaching.

