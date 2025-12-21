Elijah Taylor, a former NRL forward for three different teams, has decided to lace up the boots once again, signing with another club ahead of the upcoming 2026 season.

After announcing his retirement in 2025, Taylor has decided to sign with local rugby league side Campbelltown City Kangaroos, who compete in the Wests Group Macarthur first-grade competition.

An 11-time international for the New Zealand Kiwis (2011-17), the 35-year-old will become the latest individual to don the Blue and Gold jersey following the likes of Ava Seumanufagai, Junior Moors, Ray Cashmere, Russ Aitken and Shannon Gallant in recent years.

Hailing from Taranaki, New Zealand, Taylor's stint in the NRL saw him play 186 matches for the New Zealand Warriors (2011-13), Penrith Panthers (2014-16) and Wests Tigers (2016-20), a team in which he co-captained and even won the club's Player of the Year award.

"Elijah will be living locally and is excited to give back to the rugby league community," a statement from the club read.

"In recent years he has passionately shared guidance with the next generation through his FootyHacks Instagram account, offering young players opportunities to learn from his experiences.

"He is looking forward to driving standards within the first grade squad next season and will also assist with the development of our Under 18s as an Assistant Coach."

Coached by Clay Harding and Nathan Wilson, the Kangaroos have also signed former Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup five-eighth Palu Tausala, who previously played for the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Campbelltown City Kangaroos 2026 Squad

Anthony Leatham, Braydon Ferguson, Brendon Barlow, Connor Fletcher, Elijah Taylor, Jacob Williams, Jack Achurch, Jerry Coad, Josh Hines, Lorima Cosgrave, Mick Taute, Nathan Lynch, Palu Tausala, Perry Falute,