Retired St George Illawarra Dragons halfback Jesse Marschke has decided to pull on the boots once again and has signed with a new club ahead of next season which will see him continue his rugby league playing career.

After announcing his retirement from professional rugby league in November, Marschke has agreed to join the South Eastern Seagulls, where he will link up with brother Ben Marschke and former NRL forward Ben Thomas.

Established in 1957, the Seagulls compete in the South Juniors A-grade competition and are coming off a disappointing campaign this year, finishing near the bottom of the ladder despite being coached by John Sutton.

Most recently playing in the NSW Cup competition with the North Sydney Bears - a club he played several seasons with - Marschke appeared in six first-grade matches for the Dragons in 2024 but failed to land an extension with the club after a one-year stint with them after multiple injury issues.

Away from the NRL, he featured in 99 NSW Cup matches and scored 27 tries with the Bears, Newtown Jets and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.