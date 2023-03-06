The first round of the NRL has come and gone like a snap of the fingers, leaving some sizeable question marks over the form and team lists of some clubs, while upsets struck across the weekend.

Melbourne Storm's backline crisis continues while a few stars have already been handed lengthy suspensions across the NRL, so here are all the expected ins and outs ahead of the second round of the 2023 season.

Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Penrith Panthers

Despite an opening loss, the Panthers are a well-drilled and successful outfit and Ivan Cleary won't be in a rush to ring in the changes. Their two big absentees from last season, Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau, were the obvious chinks in the armour.

Luke Garner failed to lift to Penrith's intensity and could get hooked for Zac Hosking, however it's unlikely the former Tiger is axed so quickly. Ivan left Soni Luke on the bench too long last weekend, look for him to be injected late in the first-half on Thursday.

Scott Sorensen will need to tick off concussion protocols after failing his HIA against Brisbane. Hosking, Tyrone Peachey, Lindsay Smith or Matt Eisenhuth could take his place if he's not ready to go.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Rabbitohs are expected to still wheel out Latrell Mitchell, who has avoided scans despite picking up a PCL issue against Cronulla. He was the least of the Bunnies' concerns from Saturday after losing two middles in 20 minutes.

Similarly to Sorensen, Tevita Tatola lasted a single tackle before being taken from the pitch and failing his HIA, meaning he'll need to pass protocol to play in the minimum number of days available. Jai Arrow has suffered a hamstring injury, and even on the minor end of the scale, isn't expected to play.

Shaquai Mitchell and Davvy Moale were forced to play big minutes without their middles, however they should receive backup this weekend. Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Jed Cartwright and rookie Ben Lovett all shape as options for the bench.

Parramatta Eels vs Cronulla Sharks

Parramatta Eels

Brad Arthur's monster bench of Wiremu Greig, Makahesi Makatoa, Jack Murchie and Jirah Momoisea backfired in a big way after they lost winger Isaac Lumelume to a head knock, with Makatoa not even gracing the field.

Don't be surprised if utility Jakob Arthur sneaks onto the bench, while a few troops slowly return to the fold. Sean Russell's suspension is over and could snatch the right wing spot, while Bailey Simonsson only just fell short of returning last week.

Nathan Brown is also close to being declared fit, and could sneak onto the bench.

Cronulla Sharks

To name Nicho, or to not name Nicho? That is the question.

The Dally M medallist is close to a return, but a soft tissue injury isn't something you rush a star back from, especially in the second round. Braydon Trindall stood tall without Hynes last weekend, scoring a try and booting a 40/20. Wade Graham is expected to be named despite being handed a Grade 1 reckless high tackle charge, which the back-rower will fight at the judiciary on Tuesday night. If he fails, the edge forward will miss four matches. Given Graham appears to be the utility, it could be that Connor Tracey winds up on the bench if he is out.

Braden Hamlin-Uele and Briton Nikora were both charged but only hit with monetary fines, and are free to play. Jack Williams failed his HIA, which could open the door for Tom Hazelton or Jesse Colquhoun if he doesn't pass protocols.

Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys

Brisbane Broncos

Reece Walsh is expected to waltz straight back into the side at fullback, booting Selwyn Cobbo to the wing and Jesse Arthars out of the side. Cobbo was taken over the sideline twice against Penrith, Kevin Walters is sure to speak to the winger over his positioning through the week. After knocking off the back-to-back premiers, expect no changes outside of Walsh.

North Queensland Cowboys

Todd Payten would have been sweating bullets after letting an 18-0 scoreline become 18-18 in the second-half, and he simply must adjust his bench.

James Tamou, Jake Granville, Griffin Neame and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown all have their own strengths, but really lack that lateral mobility. Don't be surprised if Payten drops Jordan McLean to the bench for Taunoa-Brown or Tamou to add some sting around the 25-minute mark. Jack Gosiewski is returning from injury and should contest for a bench role, while Riley Price appears close to a debut.

Sydney Roosters vs New Zealand Warriors

Sydney Roosters

The Roosters must have some sort of curse on them, losing more stars to the casualty ward just as they're set to regain some to their line-up. Corey Allan was dropped to the bench pre-game and never stepped onto the field, and could miss out altogether this weekend. Both Joseph Manu and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves are tracking nicely for a return, but won't be rushed.

Matt Lodge could be out for up to two months after copping a nasty hit to the face, leaving a golf ball-sized dent in his face, which required immediate surgery. Victor Radley failed a HIA and could still yet miss the encounter. Fletcher Baker was 18th man on Sunday, and he should be welcomed into the 17.

New Zealand Warriors

Don't expect too many changes for Andrew Webster's squad after a first-up win over the Newcastle Knights. Jazz Tevaga is set to come into the team after suffering a chest injury weeks back, and could join the bench in place of Tom Ale, who played just eight minutes against the Knights.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is an outside chance of being named after suffering a calf injury in the second trial. A late inclusion against Newcastle, Edward Kosi stood tall in the match, meaning Webster won't feel the need to rush the veteran back in, especially after a soft tissue injury.

The Dolphins vs Canberra Raiders

The Dolphins

The Dolphins are coming in hot off an incredible Round 1 win over the Sydney Roosters, and it's unlikely Wayne Bennett will make any changes for Round 2 with no injury or suspension issues. Herman Ese'ese was a late pull out with a pectoral injury though, and it's unclear whether he will be fit to return. Regardless, he will have a hard time getting his bench spot back off Connelly Lemuelu, who was impressive.

Canberra Raiders

Josh Papalii missed the season opener in Townsville with a calf injury, and as the Raiders look to pick up a win in the second week of their Queensland road trip to start the season before returning home, the veteran Queensland Maroons prop should slot straight back into the starting 13. Pasami Saulo will drop back to the bench, with Ata Mariota the likely player to make way.

Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Melbourne Storm

The Storm were forced into golden point during their opening game of the season against the Eels, but a nine-day turnaround should mitigate any of the impacts that match will have on them. Unfortunately, that won't be enough for Cameron Munster to play, with the star half to miss a number of weeks. Jonah Pezet could be in line for an NRL debut this weekend in his place, however, there is also the chance that Craig Bellamy will consider he is too raw.

If Pezet doesn't play, then Bellamy has two options, and both likely revolve around Tyran Wishart. He will almost certainly come into the starting side, playing either fullback or five-eighth, with Nick Meaney to play the other. Jayden Nikorima would then be the likely face to be added to the bench.

Xavier Coates is out as well with a shoulder problem. It just continues the Storm's problems in the backs, with George Jennings and Marion Seve already out to start the season. Grant Anderson could be the likely replacement there, while Tariq Sims should return to the side on the bench for Jordan Grant or Bronson Garlick, with Trent Loiero, Eliesa Katoa and Josh King to remain as the starting back row.

Canterbury Bulldogs

The Bulldogs fell well short against the Manly Sea Eagles in their first match under Cameron Ciraldo, but aren't expected to make any changes for Round 2.

Wests Tigers vs Newcastle Knights

Wests Tigers

The Tigers were disappointing to say the least against the Titans on Sunday, but won't make mass changes to play the Knights. Their biggest question surrounds John Bateman, who is likely to sit out at least another week, although could be parachuted in if Shawn Blore fails concussion protocols. Justin Matamua is the likely other option to come into the side if need be. Apisai Koroisau is also likely to start, with Jake Simpkin reverting to the pine.

Newcastle Knights

The Knights return from Wellington with a nine-day turnaround, and they will need every single one of them to sort things out after their poor performance. Tyson Frizell's status is up in the air after failing a head injury assessment during the game, and he could be replaced in the starting side by Jack Johns, with Brodie Jones then likely to join the bench. Dane Gagai and Greg Marzhew could both return too, seeing Enari Tuala and Hymel Hunt drop out.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans

St George Illawarra Dragons

The Dragons have had injury issues during the off-season, but the Round 1 bye means Jack de Belin should be the only player missing for Round 1. Reports suggest Toby Couchman will be rewarded for impressive pathways and NSW Cup form with a debut off the bench, with Francis Molo to slot into the front row alongside Blake Lawrie, while Jack Bird will play at lock.

Jaydn Su'A will take one second-row spot, while Ben Murdoch-Masila could have the other, with Josh Kerr, Zane Musgrove, Aaron Woods, Billy Burns, Tyrell Fuimaono, Jaiyden Hunt, Michael Molo and QLD Cup forward recruit Nick Lui-Toso all battling for the remaining three spots on the bench alongside Moses Mbye. Jayden Sullivan will play at five-eighth in what is an otherwise settled backline.

Gold Coast Titans

Kieran Foran is set to miss Round 2 after being unable to play out the Round 1 win over the Tigers. The club let Paul Turner walk to the Dragons during the off-season, so the obvious fix is to start Jayden Campbell at fullback and move AJ Brimson to five-eighth, however, it was a move that didn't work last year, and coach Justin Holbrook may be hesitant to employ it again. If he elects against, then it could result in Toby Sexton joining Tanah Boyd in the halves.