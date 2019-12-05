The Tigers are set to re-emerge as contenders for Latrell Mitchell after losing out on their pursuit for Sharks playmaker Matt Moylan.

Moylan, 28, has been recently linked with Wests after being given permission by Cronulla to meet with rivals to help ease salary restrictions, but has since turned in favour of remaining with the Sharks.

Wests were believed to have appointed meetings for Moylan on multiple occasions only for their plans to eventually fall through. Moylan still has two-years remaining on his contract with Cronulla.

The Tigers were originally front-runners for Mitchell after initially offering a four-year, $3.8 million deal before pulling the offer last week.

Now with Moylan’s decision to turn down a move to the Tigers, the club will be hopeful of landing Mitchell given their new wiggle-room.

Tigers captain Moses Mbye expressed his interest for his club to continue their pursuit for Mitchell while keeping tabs on Moylan.

Either target would give the Tigers and Mbye a much-needed boost after finishing ninth in 2019, adding an eighth straight season without a finals appearance.

“Obviously they’re both really quality players, there’s no doubting that,” Mbye said.

“I don’t think anyone would argue with that. If they’re available and we can get them, I don’t see why you wouldn’t.

“If I was running the team I’d be doing the same thing.”

Mbye added that the addition of Mitchell will give his side’s backline some firepower while also providing another goal-kicking option after Esan Marsters move to the Cowboys.

“I know he’s only young but in saying that he brings a hell of a lot of experience too. He’s won two premierships and played a handful of games for his country and his state, and also his indigenous heritage,” Mbye said of Mitchell.

“He’s got a lot of experience in big games and a lot of experience in a strong cultured team and club.”