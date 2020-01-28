Super League club Catalans Dragons have been in talks with Israel Folau, according to multiple reports.

Ther Dragons reportedly reached out to Super League chief executive Robert Elstone to discuss the prospect of signing the exiled star.

According to UK publisher Total Rugby League, both parties are ‘close to agreeing to terms.’

However, Elstone is undecided on whether Folaju should be allowed to play in the competition.

The decision will ultimately come down to the Rugby Football League, who have the power to register or knock back all player registrations.

Catalans are reportedly desperate to sign the 30-year old as soon as possible, with the Super League season kicking off on Thursday.

Currently banned from playing in the NRL, ARLC chairman Peter V’landys ruled out Folau’s potential return late last year.

“The game is inclusive. Israel’s comments are not inclusive,” V’landys said late last year.

“When I was a kid and kids used to get bashed up because they were different, I used to go and defend them. And a lot of them, it’s because their role models or their peers made them that way.

“I have no tolerance for people that put other people’s lives [at risk] or [commit] violence. It’s a big statement to make. With due respect to Israel, what he says, young kids listen to. He is a role model. They act on it. And when you’re a kid at school and you get bashed up because you’re different, I don’t think that’s a good thing.”