The Titans are standing their ground as the Rabbitohs look to secure Jai Arrow for the 2020 season after the talented forward signed a deal with South Sydney for the 2021 season.

Gold Coast will refuse to let Arrow walk down the coast and out of his contract unless the club can gain a fair return for their sale.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the Titans will look to play for Tom Burgess or Cameron Murray if a deal is to get done for Arrow.

Murray is also seen to be looked at as one of the league’s most promising forwards alongside Arrow, with the pair both having featured for their respective state in State of Origin, while Murray has also represented Australia.

The Rabbitohs continue to persist to lure Arrow to South Sydney a year before his contract with the Rabbitohs begins as he is currently contracted with the Titans for the upcoming 2020 season.

“We consider Jai pretty important, probably our best player at the club,” Titans head of football and culture Mal Meninga said.

“We are very happy with Jai staying around.”

Meninga’s comments follow those of South Sydney football boss Shane Richardson who revealed his clubs interest to have Arrow at Redfern Oval as soon as possible on Monday.

Titans chief Dennis Watt told the SMH that the Rabbitohs had offered a winger in return for Arrow, with the potentially exiting Rabbitoh unnamed.

It is believed that both Dane Gagai and Alex Johnston could be on the move following Souths deal to secure star Latrell Mitchell on Monday.

While the Rabbitohs aren’t facing salary cap limitations, they do have an abundance of backline players to handle on their current list.

“At this stage, we are obviously keen to keep Jai,” Watt said.

“They did offer us a player last week, but he was a winger so… at this stage there is nothing there to interest us.”

Watt and Meninga are both looking to secure Arrow for the 2020 season unless the Rabbitohs are to send a stronger offer their way.