The Titans are standing their ground as the Rabbitohs look to secure Jai Arrow for the 2020 season after the talented forward signed a deal with South Sydney for the 2021 season.
Gold Coast will refuse to let Arrow walk down the coast and out of his contract unless the club can gain a fair return for their sale.
The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the Titans will look to play for Tom Burgess or Cameron Murray if a deal is to get done for Arrow.
Murray is also seen to be looked at as one of the league’s most promising forwards alongside Arrow, with the pair both having featured for their respective state in State of Origin, while Murray has also represented Australia.
The Rabbitohs continue to persist to lure Arrow to South Sydney a year before his contract with the Rabbitohs begins as he is currently contracted with the Titans for the upcoming 2020 season.
“We consider Jai pretty important, probably our best player at the club,” Titans head of football and culture Mal Meninga said.
“We are very happy with Jai staying around.”
Meninga’s comments follow those of South Sydney football boss Shane Richardson who revealed his clubs interest to have Arrow at Redfern Oval as soon as possible on Monday.
Titans chief Dennis Watt told the SMH that the Rabbitohs had offered a winger in return for Arrow, with the potentially exiting Rabbitoh unnamed.
It is believed that both Dane Gagai and Alex Johnston could be on the move following Souths deal to secure star Latrell Mitchell on Monday.
While the Rabbitohs aren’t facing salary cap limitations, they do have an abundance of backline players to handle on their current list.
“At this stage, we are obviously keen to keep Jai,” Watt said.
“They did offer us a player last week, but he was a winger so… at this stage there is nothing there to interest us.”
Watt and Meninga are both looking to secure Arrow for the 2020 season unless the Rabbitohs are to send a stronger offer their way.
Rabbits can go and get f#ck3d you don’t give up one of your most reliable forwards in exchange for one of their backline discards. I don’t know how I’d feel about Gagai coming to the Titans, I’m definitely not keen for Johnston, doesn’t offer enough for me to be keen for that swap. Only ones I’d consider good swap for Titans Murray, Burgess, Sua, Gagai, Burns, Graham, Doueihi
We don’t need Arrow to be a contender this year, we have a good solid forward pack already, Arrow would be the icing on the cake, but there is no need to go to any extreme to get him, Titans deserve to keep him same has Souths refused to release Crighton a year earlier, lets get this season started.
It is interesting to see how this plays out. I assume that if titans were to release Arrow they would not only need Rabbitohs compensation but also push for Tino’s release aswell. That would mean titans might have to give up another player of there’s just to get him over the line.
Rabbits can’t afford to lose a forward even if Arrow come so it’s highly unlikely they will go that route. And titans will only be enticed if they are around 3 names that can contribute round 1. Dane Gagai is the obvious name, hasn’t had a good NRL year since his first year at the Knights but has always played his best footy in QLD. Adam Doueihi is another one, a player Titans sorely need as he is a effort player and would be able to shift AJ Brimson from fullback to the halves(which has always been his best position). Even though I said Rabbits can’t lose a forward I think Ethan Lowe could also be a option. A lot like Gagai Started of great but his past couple seasons have been quite poor but his origin performance proves the quality is there and it also helps that titans lack any real quality there as well
If I were the Titans I’d be very open to a “player swap”, but only if the Bunnies agree to a (more) actual/effective genuine player swap.
In effect, the Bunnies can have Arrow for 2020 which would take (I think) around $400k of their books, and the Bunnies offer up an acceptable (to the Titans) player whereby the Bunnies subsidise the difference for the year (for 2020). Effectively swapping players, both physically and financially (but for 2020 only). I’m sure Arrow would want/expect more than his 2020 contract salary to move now, but the Bunnies would have to meet that/pay that from their cap.
For example, I think Arrow is on $400k and Gagai is on around $600k for 2020 so both clubs would sign their longer term player deals with their respective players on whatever basis they want/can agree to, but the Bunnies pay $200k, in cash and from their cap, towards the deal for this year.
On that “player swap” type basis, both clubs could win and Arrow could get his (immediate) if the Bunnies are prepared to pay fair value, which I think they will, for this season too.
Penso, you seem confident with your forwards, but I just can’t see it. I don’t even rate (the remaining) Burgess that highly. You know your squad better than I do, and I do rate Murray, but it looks thin.
Tino from Storm to gold coast a year early…..arrow from gold coast to bunnies a year early….gagai to storm as new centre with $150K thrown in by bunnies. everyone happy.
Of course the Titans could go another way. Say they want three of the Rabbits best up & coming players for 2020 onwards. Of their choosing. Then the Rabbits can have Arrow.
With the rabbits to pay the difference in price, if there is one?
As a Souths member I can live with Arrow seeing out his contract, as should every other player. If one club can’t resign one of its star player eg Arrow, why should they then release him to Souths? The only way contracts should be broken is when both clubs and player agree. This is not the case with Arrow. You can’t blame Souths for trying but not at the cost of one of their star players eg Murray. Doesn’t make sense. Souths should accept that Arrow will not be at Redfern until 2021 and give Kyle Turner another year.
Good call chalky, bring back Turner he is a defensive machine and would be an asset in our pack, eelsa can’t dismiss what Sutton said when he retired, ” don’t worry Souths fans you go no idea of the talent that is coming through” that will do me , this Rodwell forward looks the goods by all reports and watch Amone come into his own this year plus sa’u as well , we will be ok.
The Titans are going to be significantly worse off for this. Letting Arrow go would be a huge loss for this year. I know they will be fighting for wooden spoon again, but this seems pretty bad for them. I don’t blame Souths for trying – they need Arrow, too – but I honestly think they should not release him.
Whats your problem Barry, siding with the Easts crew hey, Souths have the same money to spend as Saints, you know this under the table stuff is crap, just because your mob can’t get it right you take it out on other clubs, mainly Souths, just remember that Souths lost two legends of the game and over 2.4 mil a season that’s where the money is from.
At least Souths had the balls to stay their own club team and not cave into Murdochs money, even if it cost us two years out of the comp, you guys ran and gave up your history when you merged with Illawarra and haven’t been the same since, I like Saints and hope they do good this year but why pick on us Barry? Please explain
