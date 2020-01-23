The Wests Tigers are ready to make Canberra’s Joey Leilua a lucrative offer, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The report states that the proposed deal to the centre is worth $1.8 million over three seasons.

It is believed that the Raiders will chip in around $400,000 of Leilua’s $700,000-plus contract for 2020, with the Tigers set to pay him $500,000 for 2021 and $600,000 for 2021.

The deal nearly fell over on Wednesday when the Tigers threatened to pull their offer over a $100,000 discrepancy, but it was later sorted out.

Meanwhile, the Tigers’ recruitment of Souths youngster Adam Doueihi has hit an impasse, with the club reportedly not keen to pay him just over $350,000 this year.

Doueihi is reportedly on $500,000 this season, with more than $150,000 of that already being paid by the Rabbitohs.

That opens the door for another club to pounce on the 21-year old, with a Sydney rival and Melbourne touted as potential destinations.