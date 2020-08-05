The revenge porn video which emerged on Tuesday of Brisbane Broncos centre Kotani Staggs came from a rival NRL club reports Triple M’s Ben ‘Dobbo’ Dobbin.

While the NRL Integrity Unit cleared Staggs, they will look more into how the footage came to life after revelations emerged that the video came from a rival NRL club.

“Last year a sensitive video was taken involving Kotoni Staggs and a female. This has come through clubland in the NRL,” Dobbo told Triple M’s Big Breakfast.

“Yesterday around lunchtime I got sent the video… automatically I just go to how has this happened? Against a player’s will, he had no knowledge of it, no absolute understanding of why this would have been released.

“This was done in November last year and it came from a rival NRL club so somebody has sent it to a player.

“In some ways you could say is it revenge? Is it sabotage? What is it about?

“Kotoni Staggs, rightly so at the present moment, is shell-shocked by it, he’s upset. I understand the old rule why would you video this stuff? Completely get it, but I also think that when you have no knowledge and you don’t give any permission of this to be released and it goes like that, you have every right to be completely and utterly shattered by this.

“This is a young man, stupid mistake, but this has caused all sorts of grief. The NRL are now involved, the Integrity Unit are involved.”