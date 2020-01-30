Sharks young gun Bronson Xerri is set to test his value on the open market on November 1, according to Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

The 19-year old reportedly knocked back a five-year $2.5 million from Cronulla to focus on having a big season coming off shoulder surgery.

The Sharks’ mega offer was an attempt to blow NRL rivals out of the water. While Xerri is free to talk to other clubs, he cannot sign anywhere before November 1.

Xerri, who has shown potential as a left centre, has previously been linked to the Sydney Roosters, which could make more sense given Latrell Mitchell’s exit.

The youngster is close mates with Roosters recruit Kyle Flanagan which has further fuelled talk of a move to the Tricolours.

Xeri made his NRL debut for the Sharks in round four last season, scoring 13 tries from 22 games.