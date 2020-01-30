Sharks young gun Bronson Xerri is set to test his value on the open market on November 1, according to Fox Sports’ James Hooper.
The 19-year old reportedly knocked back a five-year $2.5 million from Cronulla to focus on having a big season coming off shoulder surgery.
The Sharks’ mega offer was an attempt to blow NRL rivals out of the water. While Xerri is free to talk to other clubs, he cannot sign anywhere before November 1.
Xerri, who has shown potential as a left centre, has previously been linked to the Sydney Roosters, which could make more sense given Latrell Mitchell’s exit.
The youngster is close mates with Roosters recruit Kyle Flanagan which has further fuelled talk of a move to the Tricolours.
Xeri made his NRL debut for the Sharks in round four last season, scoring 13 tries from 22 games.
The big Sombrero will get him…..
Deal probably already done.
DRUGNULLA HAVE NOTHING
$2.5 million over 5 years is not much for a player of Xerri’s potential. I can understand why he knocked back the Sharks offer. He could easily become a representative player in the next couple of seasons, and testing the market at the end of 2020 could be a financial bonanza for him if he has a good season this year.
Most of the street talk will probably say he’s going to the Roosters, but I’m not so sure. Now that Cooper Cronk has retired and Latrell Mitchell has moved on I don’t see them being as formidable as they were in 2018 & 2019. Teams will still have to be at their best to beat them, but I think the Roosters have had their share of glory for now.
Xerri of coarse would be far better off on 500K at the Roosters than at Cronulla, players who play for the Roosters play for premierships and get rep honors.
This century in twenty seasons since and including year two thousand. Cronulla have won one premiership and played in one grand final.
Compared to the Roosters who have won four grand finals which means every five years they win a comp. Sydney Roosters have played in eight grand finals which means they are there on grand final day every two and a half years. And they have played in eleven preliminary finals which means they get a crack at playing in a grand final less than every two years on averages
Not a difficult decision, unless your a pea brain like our new recruit at South Sydney in Latrell Mitchell. However Xerri better be prepared to get less than Manu who is on 550K per year if he wants to play grand final footy.
The choice is his. The money or the dream becoming a reality.
I cannot have any sympathy with Cronulla. They have had every advantage given to them on a plate so when something like this happens, I think Karma.
Lol says the storm supporter….
Our? You mean bunnies new recruit. You don’t support the bunnies you’re a rubbish fan. You are best keeping your rubbish comments to yourself. You seem to lift the roosters up every chance and bag the bunnies, MY team. Last I checked people who support their teams don’t rubbish them. You’re the only bloke who rubbishes the his own supposed team. As for Xerri, smart move. His value will go up next year and he’ll sign for either more money or the Roosters. Sharks trying to get him locked down for cheap, good try but he clearly has a good
Manager.
Fair offer from the Sharks $500k, for a bloke who has played well, but hasnt played any rep footy yet.
If he has a GREAT season this year, Sharks may have to up the offer.
Otherwise, let him go chasing the big bucks, just another Sharks junior academy player lost & no compensation as usual.
He may end up as another Jack Bird scenario.
This is a situation where there needs to be a right for the existing club to match any offer young Bronson is offered. Let’s say cowboys offer him 700k a year the sharks should have the right to match the offer. Then any further offers must be 10% more then that amount. This ensures transparency plus gives teams who bring through youngsters a fair chance of keeping them
I heard Xerri has one of Latrells five managers, which means like our numnut dumarse Latrell South Sydney Rabbitoh singing, he will be guided to knock back Cronulla’s offer and sign on for our Arch Rivals the World Champion Back to Back Premiership winning Sydney Roosters for 400K.
After all fatboy big head Mitchell said it…. its not about the money its all about signing with a team that chokes year after year, as to show case my ability and how good I am, because Sydney would not have won any premierships without me and me alone. But at Souths Sombrero Chockers I And I alone will win them a purchased premiership.
Where as young Xerrie will sign on in the hope that his ability will contribute to a team effort and win him a premiership.
Crowe has killed our Rabbitoh Club. We have transformed into the Roosters of the mid 80’s-early 90’s. A transit.lounge. And out performed them in the Transit.loungroom stakes.
We at Souths have became what we deplored…… The Nana Glen Sombreros.
Brennan.Lane January 30, 2020 at 5:29 pm
“Xerri of coarse would be far better off on 500K at the Roosters than at Cronulla,”
No, Latrell Mitchell confirmed the dump is toxic an no place for any player looking for a club with integrity and soul.
Toddy it does not work. Roosters offered fatboy bighead LaMitchell 800K got topped by Tigers 950K got topped by my rabbits 600K. Isn’t your theory a cotton picken fan doodley slave driven auction style bidding war. Flop idea. No wonder you go for the Pink Chocolate Allsorts Panthers.
Latrell Mitchell’s signing at Souths for much less than the cap burgling roosters offered him has set a standard for young up and comers who place club soul and fan support as a priority.
Like Latrell, no doubt future stars want to experience playing for a club above 3rd last in memberships and a crowd with majority home crowd advantage.
TwentyOne you forgot to read the rest of my facts.
After all fatboy bighead Mitchell said it…. its not about the money its all about signing with a team that chokes year after year, as to show case my ability and how good I am, because Sydney would not have won any premierships without me…. and me alone. But at Souths Sombrero Chockers I …..And I alone will win them a purchased premiership.
You see TwentyOne he needs to feed his ego and because the Roosters were so good accross the entire field. He did not get the glory he desired.
At Our Rabbitohs full of duds he thinks he will get all the wraps playing with a choking team of duds.
DIE OF CANCER WOODY, I KNOW ALL UR ALIASES, UR LUCKY I CANT 4UCKING POST THEM ALL IN A COMMENT
Mate Crowe helped mine and twentyone’s club. He revamped it and turned out club into a profitable club. Go support your true team roosters. Stop bagging our great club out. Latrell will be a great coup you’ll see.
@budgielegs it was shown with the Adam Doueihi miss for Roosters, they aren’t as attractive as before.
Tigers junior and Doueihi will have a better chance playing FB or 5/8 at the tigers. Rooster would just stuff this poor kid around and then get rid of him when they have no use for him. Hey Twenty when’s the fox coming?
Rabbitohs stop responding to that two bit loser, the blokes a joke and all on this site know he is nothing but a mental retard who needs help.
penso, his problem is he and his wife Mole52 were Latrell’s biggest fans and are now desperately trying to cope with Latrell coming home to his beloved Rabbitohs. Like their Sookpen they are in meltdown.
Redv
At least the storm paid the price for their one transgression unlike Cronulla. They get every benefit going and have done for decades.
aidssfc
January 30, 2020 at 8:59 pm
@budgielegs it was shown with the Adam Doueihi miss for Roosters, they aren’t as attractive as before.
The Roosters did not miss out on him, they guided him to make the correct decision to head back to his junior club. There was no contract on offer and Robinson made it plain and clear he was not in the top 17. In fact he was not in the top 25 players. Robo never wastes a back on the bench and with Tedesco, Keary , Flanagan, Lam, Hutchinson, Manu, Ikuvalu, Aubusson and Morris plus Smith next season when he returns
Doueihi had two chances to crack first grade with the World Champs. None and Buckleys.
IMO Tigers should really go in for him. Chris Lawrence, Benji Marshall (probably retire, if not keep him), Elijah Taylor and Chris McQueen’s contract all run out this year and we have a bit of cap space so why not go in for him and maybe another forward. Tigers backline would look scary. Give him 600-700k and try to get Frizzell and Fifita (don’t expect either to happen) and if not get a youngster/mid 20’s (i’d go for Scott Sorensen)
Penis0 your the loser like me & the your fellow clown brother TwentyOne. We all support a transit.lounge team of Chokers namely South Sydney Rabbitohs. Who have choked in the 2012, 2013, 2018 and 2019 preliminary final. I doubt we will even make the preliminary final this season. Matter of fact with our pizzweak forwards, or should I say lack of forwards we will be lucky to reach the top eight.
FatoPooi what made you upset to wish cancer upon people?????
You are one piece of nasty work.
Call Lifeline on 13 11 14. They sorted out Steve now TwentyOne formely known as Steve.Syd who split with his former lover Sidney.
Plus Lifeline helped Penis0 stop posting rubbish under the name of Shadow @ soufthsHaveWonOne Comp.In.50years.
@aidssfc You can add Russell Packer & Josh Reynolds to the list of players who will probably leave the Tigers at the end of season 2020, if not earlier for Reynolds. I think Madge wants to put a big broom through the club and bring in a group of younger players without big reputations. They have done well to sign the Leilua bros and Adam Doueihi, and you can expect more signings for 2021.
@budgielegs yea Taylor, Lawrence, Packer, Reynolds, McQueen are all on 400k+. With Madge I can honestly see in 3 years time WT challenging for a Premiership. They’re signing the right players (for the first time) for not massive contracts like previously mentioned with biggest age being 28 in Leilua. Very, very smart by WT. They’re planning for the future for what feels like the first time in forever. Give madge another contract.
Not very smart sifning a nobody rookie in Doueihi for 625K. Thats like 400K per season overs for a 30 game rookie.
Am I missing something here? Is Doueihi a better player than fatboy Mitchell? Mitchell signed on Souths dotted line for 600K. Doueihi 625K
Hahahahahaha that is Unbelievable
Were you taking your drugs again BrennanWoodNugget? When you you typed in your tenth posting , as Brennan ( the Nuggets Jersey wearing South’s supporter ).
‘Not very smart sifning a nobody rookie in Doueihi for 625K’ . Or writing it the language you know best , ‘cro-magnon’?
Doueihi, all the talk about him going to the chicken coop. Yet another player who didn’t want to go there.
Mitchell will be at the Nuggets in 2020 , from you . Over & over again. Yet he signed at South’s for less money.
A month or two ago , Xerri was going to be at your Nuggets this coming season. Yet he’s not. So this story is worth about as much as the last one about him. Nothing!
Xerri to the roosters next year makes a lot of sense.
BMoz and Hall will likely leave/retire, and his best mate Kyle Flanagan plays there’s now. Xerri to sign for about 650k and 4 years.
1. James Tedesco
2. Daniel Tupou
3. Bronson Xerri
4. Joseph Manu
5. Billy Smith
6. Luke Keary
7. Kyle Flanagan
Swagamuffin….that’s the most intelligent comment I’ve read on this entire thread!
I thought this page was for commenting about league…..not sniping one another like little bitches.
Rabbitohs ignore this tool Brennan.Lane (which we all know is Woody Clown) comments – if we all do it, hopefully he will fade away like the bad fart that he is.
The Great Northern Rooster January 31, 2020 at 8:09 am
“Swagamuffin….that’s the most intelligent comment I’ve read on this entire thread!” 🤣🤣🤣🤣
You obviously didnt read EastofDivide’s comments relating to your other alies BrennanWoody.
So you think Xerri is basing his whole interest in the roosters because Flannagan is there? Wake up champ.
If Latrell Mitchell and now Adam Douehi haven’t exposed the roosters as the toxic dump they are it will take a lot more than $650k to lure Xerri there in the name of money over happiness.
Xerri I hear will take the same and even a little less anywhere else to avoid the roosters.
That includes I would suspect rooster’s no1 poaching scout Fittler with promises of origin selection like I heard he did with Crighton which wore off after 1 game.
This use to be a great site until it became a Souths v Easts comment fest.
Thats fair enough Tigersui, over to you now, take it away
How about deleting all r0rters vs wabbits dribble from any topic that has nothing to do with them. And what’s with that brain dead Brennan.Lane thinking every one is stupid enough not to know it’s woodc0ck and god knows how many other aliases. Otherwise change the site’s name to Zero Credibility.
A noble thought Daffy but not one I can see changing anytime soon.
+1000 daffy
Zero Credibility – rings true
I agree daffy , summed up quite well, i don’t like responding to their dribble, i’m way over it and them, in the old days you would be tossed off this site, but not any more it appears
Yes I agree in part but remember us South Sydney Rabbitoh diehard fans have been giving it to the Sydney Rooster fans for quite a while.
They should be allowed to respond to our attacks and in most cases dribble like TwentyOne and Penso keep baiting them with. Those two are the reason Easts fans counter attack us Souths fans. We are guilty also of talking pure garbage.
If ZT ban Roosters fans then it will be no different from the silly Nrl who banned Folau. Over what? A few words. Come on us Soft Souths fans, lets not crumble like our forwards have crumbled over the past few seasons and who will crumble again this season. Toughen fellow Rabbits.