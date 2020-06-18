The NRL grand final could remain at ANZ Stadium as talks begin with top-level NRL officials and the New South Wales Government, according to The Daily Telegraph.

This year’s grand final was originally scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the first time since 1987 as ANZ Stadium would be unavailable due to a planned $800 million redevelopment.

The NSW Government have scrapped those plans and the NRL is in talks to keep the decider at the 83,500-seat stadium.

The SCG holds 48,000 people. If supporters are allowed back to capacity, the additional 35,000 bums on seats would generate nearly $5 million for the NRL.

So far, a decision on where the grand final will be played is yet to be reached and could all depend on whether crowd restrictions would be lifted in time.

The SCG Trust knows the game could end up at ANZ Stadium.

The NRL grand final brings around $26 million in revenue to the NSW economy. For this reason, it is believed the NSW Government have given initial support to the move.

If 35,000 fans cannot attend the match, the revenue figure could be reduced by 40 per cent and impact NSW’s tourism opportunities.

The NRL grand final was originally scheduled for October 4 at the SCG, but has been pushed back to October 25. In late October, the SCG will shift into cricket season. This change in date could make the contract between the NRL and the NSW Government void.

A source close to the issue told The Daily Telegraph there was “full expectation of everyone, including the Government” that the grand final would be played at ANZ Stadium.

Venue discussions are mainly held by the NRL and NSW Government, with both ANZ Stadium management and SCG Trust not formally involved.

Before any big games could be held at ANZ Stadium, wear-and-tear maintenance problems would need to be urgently rectified. These problems were postponed due to the proposed redevelopment.

ANZ Stadium could host NRL matches as soon as round eight. From early next month, NRL matches can operate with a 25 per cent crowd capacity. The figure could increase as the season progresses and the grand final could be at capacity.

If the decider does go ahead at ANZ Stadium, it will be the 22nd consecutive grand final played there. Through the NSW Government’s $1.6 billion stadium strategy, the NRL and the Government agreed to play all grand finals in NSW until 2046.